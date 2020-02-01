JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With heart disease still the leading cause of death for both men and women, experts say it's never too early to begin preventive measures.
“We start recommendations for a heart-healthy lifestyle in the OB (obstetrics unit),” Dr. Brenda Mendizabal said in a telephone interview from UPMC Children's Hospital.
New mothers are given information and encouragement about health value of breast milk and risk of overfeeding, Mendizabal said.
Mendizabal is a pediatric cardiologist who sees patients in Johnstown on Mondays at UPMC Children's Specialty Care Center, 865 Eisenhower Boulevard.
A healthy diet, regular physical activity and not using tobacco are keys to preventing cardiovascular disease, the American Heart Association says.
It's easier to practice a healthy lifestyle if you've grown up with it, Mendizabal said.
“It really comes into play in the toddler years by encouraging more fruits and vegetables and less processed food,” she said. “Have at least one meal a day as a family.”
When children start school, it becomes more challenging for parents to encourage their kids' nutritious food choices, as well as their physical activity, Mendizabal said.
With tight budgets, cafeteria menus can feature more processed food, while emphasis on mandated testing and academics has reduced physical education requirements in many schools.
At Portage Area High School, a wellness center with free weights and cardiovascular and strength training machines is popular with both students and staff, Athletic Director Jeremy Burkett said.
Students can come to the center before or after school, but there is also a daily wellness class.
“We take it to better ourselves,” junior Payton Zaytek said in the center.
“By taking this all year round, it helps us stay in shape,” Kory Kargo, also an 11th-grader, said.
Children's Health of Dallas, Texas, suggests planning meals, cooking and shopping for groceries with children to help them understand labels and healthy choices. Children's Health is a pediatric health system associated with Children's Medical Center of Dallas.
Time spent in front of the television, computer or other screen not only reduces time for physical activity, it can affect healthy eating, Mendizabal said.
Children's Health suggests limiting a child's screen time to two hours a day.
Regular activity is an important part of healthy living. To be effective, the activity should get the child sweating and out of breath.
“If you can get them to do that for 15 minutes a day, most kids aren't even getting that,” Mendizabal said.
Parents should set the example of a healthy diet and active lifestyle, the American Heart Association says on its website.
Setting the example will also benefit parents, Mendizabal said.
“This is a family affair,” she said. “If a child needs to lose weight, he's not the only one going on a diet. Nine out of 10 times, the whole family needs the same thing.
“This is an opportunity to make healthy decisions. This is an opportunity for parents to do something for themselves, too.”
