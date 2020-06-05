JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Simple tasks such as going to the supermarket, going to church, riding a bus and getting together with friends or family have all been affected by coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
Those are activities most people take for granted.
But local experts say they illustrate the challenges many people face every day because of where they live or their financial circumstances – when the barriers create more than an inconvenience. They affect overall wellness and health.
Johnstown-based 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health was founded on the knowledge that access to healthy food, spiritual health, transportation and social interaction all contribute to the overall health of an individual and a community.
“In every community, it really magnifies the need that is out there and the need to address some of the systemic inequalities and issues,” said Jeannine McMillan, executive director of the center's Community Pathways HUB program.
The federal Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion lists 15 social determinants of health, including access to resources to meet daily needs, such as safe housing and local food markets; access to educational and job opportunities; health care; quality of education and job training; recreational and leisure-time activities; transportation; public safety; social support; and culture, among others.
“The data show that the medical field only impacts about 20% of someone's health,” said Dr. Susan Williams, chief medical officer for Conemaugh Health System, based in Johnstown.
“There is some genetics of course, but everything else is the social determinants.”
The weeks-long shutdown of some non-urgent services interrupted access for everyone, but lack of health insurance, transportation issues and lack of education create ongoing barriers to routine checkups and screenings for many.
“The fruits of preventive care are always borne downstream,” Williams said. “They are never immediate, but it is something that in the middle of a pandemic most people don't have their minds on getting a colorectal cancer screening. They have their minds on staying safe from coronavirus.”
McMillan said leaders have been tracking several areas within the “social determinants” that have become more conspicuous during the shutdown.
“Food insecurity is an area that has really bubbled locally as an opportunity for us to focus on in the future,” McMillan said, pointing out shortfalls created when schools closed and limited access to free feeding programs.”
Transportation is another important area that has affected many during the pandemic, said Billy Oglesby, interim dean of the Jefferson College of Population Health at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.
“Transportation can be a barrier to access to health care for testing, as well as treatment,” Oglesby said.
As some lost jobs through the shutdown, the connection between employment and health became apparent.
“Most people in the United States receive health insurance through their employer,” Oglesby said. “With the higher unemployment rate, that also further reduces access to care.”
