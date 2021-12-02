LAUGHLINTOWN, Pa. – X-Files alumna Gillian Anderson and fellow Emmy Award winner Robert Duvall are joining the cast of a Christian Bale thriller being filmed in the region about a murder investigation during Edgar Allan Poe’s days as a West Point cadet.
“The Pale Blue Eye” is filming in Somerset and Westmoreland counties this month, including The Compass Inn in Laughlintown.
Starring Christian Bale (“The Dark Knight,” “The Fighter”) and Harry Melling (Harry Potter series), the film is expected to shoot across western Pennsylvania through February and Netflix paid $55 million for the exclusive rights to release the picture.
The Scott Cooper film’s publicist, Peter Silbermann, confirmed the expanded cast for the movie, a Gothic thriller set in the 1830s.
Anderson gained fame as Agent Scully on “The X-Files” before landing roles on “The Crown” and “American Gods.” Duvall’s career spans seven decades and includes “Apocalypse Now,” “The Godfather” and “The Apostle.”
They’ll be joined by Lucy Boynton (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) Toby Jones (“Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” and “The Hunger Games”), Charlie Tahan (“Ozark”) and Fred Hechinger (“The White Lotus”).
The movie is a reunion of sorts for three Harry Potter actors. Melling played the role of Potter’s spoiled cousin, Dudley, in the movies. Jones voiced the “house elf” Dobby and Timothy Spall (“Sweeney Todd”), who also landed a role, played Peter “Wormtail” Pettigrew.
