Paul McNulty, left, former U.S. deputy attorney general and lead prosecutor in the trial of Sept. 11, 2001 conspirator Zaharias Moussaoui, was the final guest in the Flight 93 Speaker Series on Saturday at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville. Tom McMillan, right, author and board member with the Friends of Flight 93, moderated McNulty’s talks at noon and 2 p.m. in front of standing-room-only audiences.