David Bernhardt grew up in an area of Colorado where the land was used for outdoor recreation, energy development and tourism, similar to what is currently being done in western Pennsylvania, as the region attempts to shed its Rust Belt image.
Now, as the U.S. secretary of the interior in President Donald Trump’s administration, Bernhardt says he is striving to achieve a balance between those different ways of using the public land.
“My view is really that you have to have responsible regulation,” Bernhardt said during a meeting with The Tribune-Democrat editorial board on Thursday. “But you can have all of those things thrive at the same time because I’ve seen it. I’ve lived it. And I really think that that is really where the president comes down at the end of the day. We’re going to have clean water. We’re going to have clean air.
“We’re going to come up with ways to do things that are economical.”
Trump’s administration is in favor of hydraulic fracking, a process that uses chemicals and pressurized fluid to crack rock and capture natural gas, which is supported by the fossil fuel sector, but generally opposed by environmental groups.
The debate has been at the political and environmental forefront in Pennsylvania during the past decade.
“In Colorado, lives have been fundamentally changed by advances in technology for oil and gas development,” Bernhardt said. “They’ve been changed in a lot of ways. I’ll give you an example. My hometown, there’s a maternity ward that wasn’t there when I was little, and it’s there because it was built with severance taxes from oil and gas operations.
A lot of folks I know have been employed in a town that they wanted to live in that probably, when I was growing up, they didn’t have no jobs.
“They’re pretty good jobs.”
He described the call for no fracking as an “unsophisticated statement” in his opinion.
“It’s incredible to the economy,” Bernhardt said. “When people make statements about no fracking, my view is they generally don’t understand.”
He also pointed to programs supported by the president, such as the Great American Outdoors Act that is designed to permanently supply the Land and Water Conservation Fund with money, as ways he believes the administration has been a “very effective” steward of natural resources.
“We’re really right in the middle of figuring out how to implement this $1.5 billion-a-year infrastructure package for the National Park Service, the Great American Outdoors Act. It is the biggest single investment in park infrastructure since at least the Mission 66 era, which was really the big park infrastructure investment period,” said Bernhardt, referring to a 10-year plan to significantly expand and improve U.S. National Park Service sites by 1966.
Along with land management, the Department of the Interior also oversees national historic sites, including the Johnstown Flood National Memorial and Flight 93 National Memorial.
Bernhardt was in the Johnstown area as part of a stay that is scheduled to include participating in Friday’s ceremonies marking the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks when United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Somerset County after passengers and crew fought back against the hijackers.
Bernhardt attended the event in 2019 and then helped move along the process to get the Towers of Light finished in time for this year’s commemoration.
“Last year, I came up and did the observance with the vice president,” Bernhardt said. “It was pretty incredible. I basically pushed the park service to get the tower operating … We made the investment, worked to make sure they had the resources to do that, so I’m optimistic about that.”
Bernhardt recently visited the region in May when he helped ceremonially reopen the Flight 93 National Memorial after it was closed for 56 days as part of a mitigation effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic that – to date – has resulted in the deaths of more than 190,000 United States citizens.
The secretary talked about the important role he thinks memorial sites and national parks have played during the pandemic, especially considering outdoor recreation was one of the few activities permitted when stay-at-home orders were in place.
“My goal was to provide access, and let me tell you why,” Bernhardt said.
“Not every family in America, not every family creates a healthy environment to be with 24/7. And I grew up in a household that I believe it would have been pretty unhealthy. I don’t believe. I know. It would have been very unhealthy to be together for 24/7 for days or weeks, very unhealthy. My outlet, as a kid, was the public land. I could get out on the public land. That was my own.
“So I was a big believer that we needed to maintain those facilities.”
