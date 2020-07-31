Flight 93 National Memorial will shorten this year’s 9/11 anniversary observance and stream it online because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Friday.
“By modifying the observance, we are able to honor the passengers and crew members, but also make the health and safety of visitors, staff and volunteers a priority,” Flight 93 National Memorial Superintendent Stephen M. Clark said. “While this year will certainly be different than in previous years, we remain committed to honoring the sacrifice of the forty heroes.”
The usual 90-minute ceremony will be abbreviated to a 20-minute “Moment of Remembrance” that will begin at 9:45 a.m. Sept. 11. There will be no keynote speaker or music, but the name of each passenger and crew member of United Airlines Flight 93 will be read aloud.
Visitors who attend the name-reading in person should expect parking to be limited. No shuttle transportation will be provided, and some parking lots are located more than a mile from the Memorial Plaza, where the ceremony will be held. To avoid large crowds, visitors were encouraged by memorial officials to view the online livestream of the ceremony.
The memorial’s Visitor Center will open at 8 a.m. Sept. 11, an hour earlier than usual, and will remain open until 7 p.m.
