From left, Pat Pecora, Pitt-Johnstown wrestling coach and National Wrestling Hall of Fame member, Michelle Haselrig (Carlton’s wife) C.J. Haselrig (Carlton’s son) and Bruce Haselrig, Carlton’s uncle and a member of National Wrestling Hall of Fame, look at the ring that replaced the one that was stolen at Carlton Lee Haselrig Memorial Bridge on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Hornerstown.