CLYMER, Pa. – Educators at Penns Manor Area School District cite drawn-out bargaining and proposed cuts to health care as some of the reasons they plan to strike on Monday, Pennsylvania State Education Association Central West Regional Advocacy Coordinator Annie Briscoe said.
This news came after negotiations didn't move forward on Tuesday evening.
"Our members' goal is to get a contract, not go on strike," Briscoe said. "So, the strike is really a last resort."
Penns Manor teachers and district leaders have negotiated informally and formally since January 2022 with the existing contract having expired on July 31.
Despite roughly a year of meetings – roughly 15 sessions - neither side has come to an agreement.
Briscoe, who spoke on behalf of the Penns Manor Education Association, said one of the main sticking points has been health care.
She said the district has pushed spousal exclusion moving forward, which would mean the district would only offer coverage to employees and children.
An additional concern is that if membership concedes on that, then coverage for their children will be next.
All 68 educators that make up the PMEA approved a strike authorization in November and have continued to meet with Superintendent Daren Johnston and the school board since then.
Jill Eckenrode, school director and negotiating committee chairwoman, said in a statement the group has tried "to navigate the issues in an amicable way" and on Tuesday "PMEA unfortunately rejected the board's request at this meeting to participate in fact finding – a process for parties to resolve remaining issues by utilizing an impartial third party."
Fact-finding could take upward of two or three months and remove the union's right to strike, prolonging the time the group works under the expired terms, Briscoe said.
She added that membership has "compromised significantly" from the initial proposal to get to a contract, including offering to increase the teachers' share of health care costs and pay back tuition reimbursement if an educator who received that help leaves Penns Manor.
The advocacy coordinator said Penns Manor is the last district in Indiana County still working on a new contract and has the lowest starting rates for educators of area schools.
She also noted that as of 2020-21, the annual salaries for the district employees "was less than 39% of the total district budget of more than $18 million" and for at least the past 10 years, with the exception of 2019, Penns Manor has forecasted a deficit and worked on a surplus.
"Penns Manor certainly has the financial ability to meet the teachers' proposals while staying in strong fiscal shape," Briscoe said in a separate statement. "Yet, they're choosing not to – and it's not because they can't afford it."
According to the tax section of Indiana County's website, as of 2022, Penns Manor has a millage rate of 15.37, which is in the middle of the 11 districts in the county.
The school also has an enrollment of 777 students, as of the 2021-22 academic year.
Briscoe said PMEA educators are frustrated by the situation, think a strike could have been avoided and are also "offended" that their sacrifice of keeping the doors open during the COVID-19 pandemic is going unnoticed.
"I think they're feeling undervalued," she said.
Eckenrode said Penns Manor will be making more information available "at a later time regarding the pending strike and what it may mean for students and/or their programming."
Until then, PMEA is willing to meet daily with the bargaining committee to come to an agreement.
If the strike goes forward, the Pennsylvania Department of Education will calculate a maximum number of days for the action, based on the needed 180 in-school days for students before June 15, and if that number is reached, the two parties will go on to non-binding arbitration.
