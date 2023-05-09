WASHINGTON – Keep Kids Safe coalition members, including local child abuse victim advocate Shaun Dougherty, recently met with high-ranking federal officials to garner support for their mission of providing prevention, healing and justice.
Conversations took place with representatives from President Joe Biden’s Gender Policy Council and Domestic Policy Council at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, located next to the White House, along with members of Congress on Capitol Hill.
The coalition, consisting of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence, Monique Burr Foundation, National Children's Alliance, Together for Girls and The Army of Survivors, formed shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic started.
The trip to Washington, D.C. was the first coordinated effort to meet with federal officials.
Dougherty, SNAP’s president, said it was “a successful trip.”
“We want to see our federal government put real dollars and real work behind three things,” said Dougherty, who lives in Westmont. “We want better prevention for children that they don’t ever have to experience this. We want healing, proper ways of healing for those that have already been abused and now are going to be affected most likely for the rest of their lives. And then justice for the abused on top of it.”
Dougherty got together with first-term Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, a Democrat, the commonwealth’s former lieutenant governor.
Fetterman, in an email statement, called it “an honor and a privilege” to meet with SNAP.
“I’ve worked with Shaun throughout my time as Lt. Governor, and I have long admired his persistence and bravery advocating for this vitally important issue,” Fetterman said. “I’m going to do all I can in Washington to represent the Keep Kids Safe coalition’s interests at the federal level.”
Coalition members also talked with U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill.
Durbin said the meeting “was part of a broad-based effort to finally crack down on Big Tech and stop the exploitation of children online.”
“Children are being bullied, harassed, and pressured into dangerous and even deadly behavior online,” Durbin said in a released statement. “As lawmakers, it’s our duty to impose stronger, enforceable online protections for kids, and I’m glad we’re not alone in this effort: groups across the United States are advocating for safer protections for our children.”
Beyond just holding conversations, Keep Kids Safe Executive Director Tom Krumins saw the visit to the nation’s capital as part of the longer-term goal of growing a “full survivor-led movement.”
“At this stage, we primarily serve as a coalition of aligned organizations,” Krumins said. “The next stage is building a movement. It’s activating survivors. It’s activating allies. It’s mobilizing organizations and supporters. And it’s finding champions at the federal level and eventually at the state level that are willing to jump on board and lend their support.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.