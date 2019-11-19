Sgt. Justin Ake (left) and Maj. Adam Love (right), with the Pennsylvania U.S. Army National Guard 876th Engineer Battalion in Johnstown, and Vicki Stasiak (center), who works with interlibrary loans at the Cambria County Library and local Operation Paperback coordinator, sort through book donations in the Cambria County Library’s community room for the library’s Operation Paperback effort on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019