An Everett man has been sentenced in federal court to 40 months in prison after pleading guilty to buying and reselling firearms that had been stolen from a federal facility in West Virginia, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said Thursday.
Richard Adam Schreiber, 38, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson, of Johnstown.
“No one can measure the harm Richard Schreiber caused by putting massive numbers of guns in criminals’ hands,” Brady said in a press release. “Through this sentence, he will have time to reflect on his shameful disregard for the safety of our community in exchange for personal financial gain.”
Investigators from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alleged that, from 2016 to early 2019, Schreiber bought guns, gun parts and rounds of ammunition from Christopher Lee Yates, who had stolen them from the National Firearms and Ammunition Destruction Branch in Martinsburg, West Virginia, where ATF and other law enforcement agencies send seized or retired firearms to be destroyed.
Yates was a security guard at the facility.
Schreiber then sold the guns and gun parts online from his Everett home. ATF agents seized 99 firearms and 123,229 rounds of ammunition from Schreiber’s home and another 28 firearms, including three machine guns, from people to whom he’d sold them, according to Brady’s office.
Yates was charged in federal court in West Virginia with similar offenses, pleaded guilty in 2019 and is now serving a 14-year prison sentence.
“The illegal distribution of firearms presents a great danger to the general public, which ATF takes very seriously,” said Matthew Varisco, special agent in charge of ATF’s Philadelphia field division. “For a multitude of reasons, when an individual is engaged in the business of selling firearms without being properly licensed, these firearms oftentimes end up in the hands of criminals. ATF has a zero-tolerance policy for this type of behavior, and (Thursday’s) sentencing affirms our stance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.