EBENSBURG – A Johnstown-area physician pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two felony charges stemming from investigators' allegations that he illegally gave a dose of an opioid medication to a 99-year-old patient who died days later.
Dr. George Pueblitz, 75, entered guilty pleas to one count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver of a controlled substance and one count of administration of a controlled substance. The rest of the charges against him, including counts of involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person and obstructing the administration of law, are set to be dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
“We certainly feel it was a fair resolution of the charges,” Stan Levenson, one of Pueblitz’s defense attorneys, said after the plea hearing. “Dr. Pueblitz is certainly happy to get this over with and get on with his life.”
Pueblitz was accused by narcotics agents from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General of illegally administering a dose of the opioid medication Suboxone to Ruth Peck at his Southmont office on June 5, 2018. Peck died two days later. The cause of her death was officially ruled to be acute buprenorphine toxicity; buprenorphine is a component of Suboxone.
Investigators alleged that, after Peck ran out of the hydrocodone tablets she’d been prescribed to treat her chronic back pain, Pueblitz wrote her a prescription for Suboxone and gave her an eight-milligram Suboxone strip that had previously been surrendered to him by another of his patients.
Pueblitz acknowledged while testifying at a pretrial hearing in January that he did give the Suboxone strip to Peck, but maintained that he did so because she was in pain and said that he made the decision only after Peck’s niece and caregiver refused his recommendation to take her to the emergency room.
“We think the plea covers the conduct we alleged Dr. Pueblitz committed,” Senior Deputy Attorney General David Gorman, who prosecuted the case against Pueblitz, said after the plea hearing. “He admitted to delivering the Suboxone to Ms. Peck.”
A disputed issue in the case was whether Peck’s death was in fact caused by that dose of Suboxone – and Levenson emphasized after the hearing that, in entering his plea, Pueblitz did not admit any responsibility for causing Peck’s death.
Pueblitz’s defense attorneys, Levenson and Art McQuillan, wanted to have their own tests conducted on a sample of Peck’s blood, but learned on Feb. 13 that that sample had been destroyed despite their requests that it be preserved, they wrote in a motion filed on Feb. 27.
In that motion, the attorneys asked President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III to dismiss the charges against Pueblitz, arguing that the destruction of the blood sample denied the defense the ability to challenge previous testers’ conclusions about the levels of buprenorphine and other substances in Peck’s blood.
That motion was one of several pretrial motions filed by the defense that were pending as of Wednesday morning, but are now apparently moot. Krumenacker said during Wednesday’s hearing that he would not rule on any of those motions after Pueblitz entered his plea.
Krumenacker scheduled Pueblitz’s sentencing for Monday.
