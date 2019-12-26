A corrections officer at SCI-Somerset was assaulted on Christmas Day by an inmate, and the housing unit where the assault took place was briefly locked down as a result, according to state prison officials.
Susan McNaughton, communications director for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, wrote in an email to The Tribune-Democrat on Thursday morning that an inmate at the Somerset County prison assaulted an officer on Wednesday.
“Officers immediately responded, restrained the inmate and escorted him to the prison’s restricted housing unit,” she wrote. “The officer was sent to a local hospital for evaluation and is expected to return to work today. As a result of the incident, the housing unit where the incident took place had been locked down.”
McNaughton declined to provide the names of the inmate and the officer involved because both the prison and Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating the incident. She said state police will determine whether criminal charges will be filed in relation to the incident.
It was at least the third lockdown related to an alleged inmate-on-employee assault at SCI-Somerset this year.
Previously, inmate Johnny Lee Alexander, 57, allegedly punched a corrections officer in the face on Feb. 10, according to state police. The prison was locked down for more than a day after that alleged incident. Alexander, who is serving a life sentence for a 1984 Philadelphia homicide, is awaiting trial on charges including aggravated assault and assault by a prisoner, court records indicate.
In addition, inmate Warren Deron Easley, 32, allegedly punched a corrections officer in the face on Mar. 10, then allegedly threw “a mixture of feces and urine” onto another corrections officer the next day, according to state police. Again, SCI-Somerset was locked down for more than 24 hours as a result. Easley is awaiting trial on charges of aggravated harassment by a prisoner, simple assault and harassment, court records indicate.
Several other notable assaults in the past three years have allegedly been committed by SCI-Somerset inmates.
On Dec. 3, 2017, inmate William Amos Cramer was receiving medical treatment at the former Somerset Hospital when he allegedly attempted to slash a corrections officer with a razor. Cramer, 28, who is already serving a life sentence for murdering his Cambria County Prison cellmate in 2012, is awaiting trial on charges including attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and assault by a prisoner, court records indicate.
On Jan. 9, 2018, inmate Dale Michael Wakefield allegedly murdered his cellmate, 25-year-old Joshua Perry. Wakefield, 27, who is already serving a life sentence for the 2013 Bucks County stabbing death of a homeless man, is awaiting trial on charges including criminal homicide, aggravated assault and assault by a prisoner, court records indicate.
On Feb. 10, 2018, inmate Khayree Mahleek Murray threw a cupful of urine and feces at a corrections officer, hitting him in the head, according to state police. Murray later pleaded guilty to simple assault and was sentenced to one to two years in prison.
On Feb. 15, 2018, inmate Paul Jawon Kendrick allegedly punched and kicked Sgt. Mark Baserman, who died of his injuries nearly two weeks later. Kendrick, 24, who is already serving a life sentence for a 2014 Pittsburgh murder, is awaiting trial on charges including criminal homicide, court records indicate.
On May 22, 2018, inmate Canie Griffith struck a corrections officer three times in the head with a padlock, sending the man to a hospital with a brain bleed, according to state police. Griffith later pleaded guilty to assault by a prisoner and was sentenced to 35 months to 10 years in prison.
