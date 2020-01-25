Carla Smith

Carla Smith, chairwoman of the Cambria County Human Trafficking Response Team, discusses how the issue of sex trafficking is changing and risks children and teens can face in an interview Jan. 21, 2020, with The Tribune-Democrat.

 By Chip Minemyer
Carla Smith says teens and their parents need to know the dangers around them – including through popular online gaming sites, apps and social media.

"We need to get our kids and parents educated," Smith, chairwoman of the Cambria County (Pa.) Human Trafficking Response Team, said.

"Our kids are being preyed upon on the internet and even through gaming systems," she said. "Traffickers know where our kids hang out. It used to be the shopping mall. Now it's social media."

Here are some of the ways Smith said trafficking occurs:

• Phishing happens when individuals on the web or social media pose as someone they're not to obtain personal information from other users.

Smith said she's heard of teens interacting with accounts they believed were run by popular entertainers or other celebrities – without knowing who might really be behind the web or social media profile.

• Sextortion is the unauthorized selling of nude photographs on pornography sites.

A teen might be convinced to send someone a revealing photograph of himself or herself, without realizing what might happen to the image after that.

"If a kid sends someone a naked photo of herself and that someone sells it to a porn site, that kid has been trafficked – and doesn't even know it," Smith said.

The Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape reports that teens are not legally permitted to consent to having sex – with anyone for those under age 13, and with anyone more than four years older for teens 13-15.

• Survival sex involves individuals who trade sex in return for a service, such as shelter. Smith said this can happen, for example, to a teen runaway who engages in risky behaviors simply to gain a warm place to sleep.

"(The teen) ends up exchanging sex for something of value," Smith said, "whether that's a couch to sleep on, whether it's a meal, whether it's money, whether it's drugs."

Did You Know?

Trafficking signs

The following are common indicators of human trafficking, as reported by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in connection with its Blue Campaign:

• Does the person appear disconnected from family, friends, community organizations, or houses of worship?

• Has a child stopped attending school?

• Has the person had a sudden or dramatic change in behavior?

• Is a juvenile engaged in commercial sex acts?

• Is the person disoriented or confused, or showing signs of mental or physical abuse?

• Does the person have bruises in various stages of healing?

• Is the person fearful, timid or submissive?

• Does the person show signs of having been denied food, water, sleep, or medical care?

• Is the person often in the company of someone to whom he or she defers? Or someone who seems to be in control of the situation, e.g., where they go or who they talk to?

• Does the person appear to be coached on what to say?

• Is the person living in unsuitable conditions?

• Does the person lack personal possessions and appear not to have a stable living situation?

• Does the person have freedom of movement? Can the person freely leave where they live? Are there unreasonable security measures?

(Not all indicators listed above are present in every human trafficking situation, and the presence or absence of any of the indicators is not necessarily proof of human trafficking.)