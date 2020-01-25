Carla Smith says teens and their parents need to know the dangers around them – including through popular online gaming sites, apps and social media.
"We need to get our kids and parents educated," Smith, chairwoman of the Cambria County (Pa.) Human Trafficking Response Team, said.
"Our kids are being preyed upon on the internet and even through gaming systems," she said. "Traffickers know where our kids hang out. It used to be the shopping mall. Now it's social media."
Here are some of the ways Smith said trafficking occurs:
• Phishing happens when individuals on the web or social media pose as someone they're not to obtain personal information from other users.
Smith said she's heard of teens interacting with accounts they believed were run by popular entertainers or other celebrities – without knowing who might really be behind the web or social media profile.
• Sextortion is the unauthorized selling of nude photographs on pornography sites.
A teen might be convinced to send someone a revealing photograph of himself or herself, without realizing what might happen to the image after that.
"If a kid sends someone a naked photo of herself and that someone sells it to a porn site, that kid has been trafficked – and doesn't even know it," Smith said.
The Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape reports that teens are not legally permitted to consent to having sex – with anyone for those under age 13, and with anyone more than four years older for teens 13-15.
• Survival sex involves individuals who trade sex in return for a service, such as shelter. Smith said this can happen, for example, to a teen runaway who engages in risky behaviors simply to gain a warm place to sleep.
"(The teen) ends up exchanging sex for something of value," Smith said, "whether that's a couch to sleep on, whether it's a meal, whether it's money, whether it's drugs."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.