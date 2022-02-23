Cambria County detectives are reaching out to those who lost money in an alleged fundraising scam perpetrated by a Lorain Borough woman who claimed she had stomach cancer, authorities said Wednesday.
Authorities are totaling the amount of money collected from various fundraisers for Brandi Lynn Hammers, 39.
“That’s part of the follow-up investigation,” Cambria County Chief Detective Kristy Freoni said.
County detectives charged Hammers on Tuesday with felony counts of theft by deception and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities.
Hammers was arraigned Wednesday by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and freed on $40,000 unsecured bond. Online records listed no attorney for Hammers.
Hammers is accused of collecting money from fundraisers and $2,005 in GoFundMe donations. A GoFundMe account at The Bancorp Bank listed Hammers as the beneficiary, according to a complaint affidavit.
Hammers told The Tribune-Democrat during a Nov. 21, 2021, fundraiser at Stone Bridge Brewing Co. in Johnstown that after suffering stomach pains, she was diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer and was sent to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh.
The affidavit said a confidential reporter (CR) contacted county detectives on Dec. 1, 2021, saying one of their patients may have committed fraud. The CR allegedly stated that Hammers had come to her in July 2021 for a CT scan of her stomach, which showed “clear” results.
According to the affidavit, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center said they had no record of Hammers ever being treated or seen by any of the doctors.
Jeremy Shearer, owner of Stone Bridge Brewing Co., said the company is planing to post an update on Facebook and he apologized to those who attended the Nov. 21 fundraiser.
“We were taken advantage of, just like everybody else,” he said. “We hosted a fundraiser for a friend who we thought was very sick.”
The event raised about $3,000, he said.
Hammers’ husband, Mike Hammers, said the couple has split and he was unsure who was representing Brandi Hammers’ or how to contact her.
“She changed everything on me,” he said.
Online records list Brandi Hammers’ address as Jerome.
Brandi Hammers allegedly advertised, held and attended multiple fundraisers to pay expenses after she quit her job as a result of the alleged cancer diagnoses, the affidavit said.
“Decisive action was taken in this matter to ensure that people suffering from disease and illness are able to continue to have successful fundraising campaigns that the public can trust,” Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said in a statement Tuesday.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
