In decades past, the family doctor was the center of health care for most Americans.
With today's walk-in urgent care centers, online examinations and self-help resources, many are shifting to an à la carte model for health care.
A 2018 Kaiser Family Foundation poll for the Washington Post showed 26% of adults surveyed did not have primary-care providers. Among those in the 18 to 29 age group, 45% did not have primary doctors.
The trend seems to rely on waiting until one is struck by an illness or injury before seeking health care, said Dr. Jeanne Spencer, family medicine residency program director and family medicine department chairwoman at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
But having a primary-care doctor and a medical home helps address issues before they become illnesses or long-term conditions, Spencer said.
The medical home organization can help the patient schedule recommended preventive screenings, including PAP tests, mammograms, prostate exams, lung cancer screenings and blood work.
“If you go to your own doctor, they will also notice you need a tetanus shot, or you need a screening,” she said. “A good medical home will kind of guide and look out for you and work together with you in your health care.”
Men's health
The primary-care doctor should also help the patient monitor blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol levels, and other risk factors for cardiovascular disease and various cancers.
Men, in particular, are likely to skip regular checkups with their doctors, said Dr. Mary Stock Keister, president of the Pennsylvania Academy of Family Physicians.
“Women have babies when they are young and healthy,” Keister said from her Allentown office. “They are also the ones taking their children to the doctor on a regular basis. It gives them a place to enter the medical system,”
Just because they don't feel sick and are not subject to recommended screenings such as PAP tests, doesn't mean young men should not have relationships with medical providers, she said.
“Men tend to develop some diseases earlier than women,” Keister said. “They can develop high blood pressure and heart disease at a younger age.”
Seeing themselves as the family breadwinner and financial provider can create stress, leading to more medical conditions, she added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.