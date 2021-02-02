Some of the latest treatments for COVID-19 are now offered in Johnstown.
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center announced Tuesday that both monoclonal antibody therapies are being offered to help prevent some patients from developing serious COVID-19 illness and keep them out of the hospital.
When the Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorizations for the two therapies in November, the announcement explained monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens, including viruses. Both therapies are specifically directed against the spike protein of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, designed to block the virus’ attachment and entry into human cells.
One of the therapies is the monoclonal antibody bamlanivimab, which is administered alone. The other is a combination of casirivimab and imdevimab, which was administered to former President Donald Trump and may have helped him recover.
Developed by pharmaceutical companies Eli Lilly and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, the drugs are being allocated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Administered intravenously, the treatments are designed to help lessen the severity of COVID-19 in those individuals who are at risk for developing a severe form of the disease.
“Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center is proud to offer this treatment locally for qualifying patients, and our team has seen promising results in our initial patients,” said Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore, chief medical officer at Conemaugh. “Offering this treatment locally is an important step forward in helping prevent the most at-risk patients from being hospitalized due to COVID-19.”
Patients must have a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 that is mild or moderate, along with being age 65 and older or have an underlying health condition.
