JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Teresa Cunningham has diabetes and said she is adapting to life under social-distancing restrictions.
“Maintaining a healthy diet is possible, but it's a struggle,” the Johnstown resident said. “With my son at home all the time now, I've had to go back to old-school cooking from scratch. Doing that, we have plenty of leftovers for other meals, but the constant cooking takes a toll.”
Not only are people with diabetes at higher risk for serious complications from COVID-19, but pandemic-related daily living changes are particularly disruptive to their chronic illness management, Barbara Duryea, manager of Conemaugh Diabetes Institute in Johnstown, said.
“For those with diabetes, this is the perfect storm,” Duryea said.
“It's a change in their routine. They can't be as physically active. A lot of us stress eat, and that's certainly something that someone with diabetes doesn't want to do.”
The institute remains in touch with its clients with regular phone calls.
“When we reach out to these individuals you can hear in their voice there is concern relative to the uncertainty of COVID-19,” Duryea said.
Self-management involves a balance of physical activity, nutrition, weight control, monitoring blood sugar levels and remaining in contact with health-care providers.
“What we are really trying to do is reinforce the empowerment of these individuals to call upon the self-management skills that they were educated in when they were first diagnosed with diabetes," Duryea said. "Those self-management skills really call on these individuals to be their own best self-advocate.”
Takeout is not in Cunningham's budget, but she has been experimenting with restaurant-style dishes.
“Using spices I would never use before, it has been fun cooking again,” she said. “I teach my son these recipes as well. We get to spend quality time together and learn.”
Expanding horizons is key to adapting, Duryea said.
“I think this whole situation, whether you have diabetes or not, has challenged all of us to be more creative in how we carry out our activities of daily living,” she said.
Barbara Keim, of Elton, tries to limit her supermarket trips to once a week.
“I like to eat fresh vegetables and salad,” she said. “It's hard to buy that for two weeks at a time.”
Cunningham and her son help out at a community garden and take walks in the evening.
“Walking our dog outside has been extremely beneficial,” Cunningham said. “For about an hour, we just walk around downtown Johnstown. We've been able to reconnect again. With life at a standstill right now, we've gotten back to being a family.”
Physical activity and healthy eating are important, Indiana County, Pa., native Ken Thorpe said, but it's only part of diabetes management. Thorpe is chairman of the Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease and a professor of health policy at Emory University in Atlanta.
“It's critical that you stay in touch with your primary care physician,” Thorpe said. “Fortunately, they have loosened up on the rules for telemedicine. Plan ahead, and contact your primary care physician to see if they have the capacity of telehealth.”
Local physicians and hospitals have expanded the use of telemedicine, which allows providers to conduct basic exams by video conference, Duryea said.
Those with diabetes said they have been in contact with their doctors, but have not required any in-person visits. They say they have not had difficulty getting insulin or other medications.
Duryea is concerned about those pushing to reopen business and lift restrictions.
“I definitely believe a staged, slow, deliberate reopening is going to be what's best for all of us – not rushing into it blindly. The situation is so unknown," she said.
“If you are at risk, you need to be even more cautious. You need to be one of the last ones out of the gate when things open up.”
