JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The isolation that goes with social distancing measures has been particularly difficult for those living in recovery from substance abuse.
When businesses, schools, fraternal organizations and social-service agencies and churches closed their buildings in the spring, recovering addicts lost valuable connections.
“The opposite of addiction is connection,” said Jason Rilogio, Cambria County Drug Coalition recovery workgroup co-chairman.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit the region in March, those in long-term recovery recognized the importance of maintaining support systems and quickly adapted with online meetings and social media networking, Rilogio said.
“Those online meetings started within two days of the shutdown,” said Rilogio, a recovery navigator for Magellan Healthcare. “It was faster than the corporate meetings.”
But online meetings were not always enough, especially for those just completing treatment and grappling with substance-free life in recovery.
“The main difference is for the new people who don’t have access to technology,” Rilogio said.
Many have lost everything to their disease – including cell phones and Internet access.
“When we are trying to get somebody into recovery, we are telling them to connect,” said Justyn Patton, a certified recovery specialist and behavioral health technology manager with Dreamlife Recovery LLC in Donegal.
Each man has a personal history of substance abuse. Patton is celebrating five years in recovery this year and Rilogio just marked his 10th anniversary in recovery.
Patton has seen a spectrum of responses across the recovery community. While most have been able to maintain connections and stay substance-free, there have been losses.
“Unfortunately, everybody didn’t make it back,” Patton said. “There were relapses and a few died from overdoses.”
The stressors extend beyond the social isolation and pandemic mitigation measures.
“If you turn on the news, things are hectic,” Patton said, noting violence, political divisions and civil unrest.
“That brings anxiety to a normal person,” he said. “It makes it worse for those of us in recovery.”
With less in-person access to support, those in recovery found support in many other ways, Patton said.
“Most of us rely on prayer and meditation to guide us in recovery,” he said. “We prayed and talked on the phone and carried on that life the best we know without the use of drugs or alcohol.”
Most groups have resumed in-person meetings and recommend social distancing. But Patton admits some of those attending support meetings are not wearing masks.
“We encourage it, but when you have someone who’s been shooting up a brick or two of heroin a day, COVID ranks pretty low on their priority list,” Patton said.
The additional unemployment funding provided by the federal stimulus has had a mixed effect on those in recovery. Having extra money in their pockets lured some back into old habits, Patton said.
Others who were still abusing substances used the free time and extra money to get help.
“Some people said, ‘This would be a great time to seek treatment. Now would be the time to get my life straight,’ ” Patton said.
Being laid off from work removed one of the excuses for seeking treatment, he explained. While the resources were always available, many are deterred by the stigma of asking an employer for time off to get treated for substance abuse disorder.
Although the treatment network never shut down during the pandemic, fewer people were seeking help, said Fred Oliveros, Cambria County Drug & Alcohol Program administrator.
From March through May, 68 individuals came to the county program to be assessed for treatment. During the same three months last year, the program assessed 167 individuals, Oliveros said.
