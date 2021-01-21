DAVIDSVILLE – Property issues have slammed the brakes on a planned “park and ride” parking lot project near the Route 219 interchange, Conemaugh Township officials said.
Backed by a $200,000 grant acquired by the township in November 2019, design work was wrapping on plans to add a 12-space lot for cars to alleviate safety issues along the corridor – until a Peoples Natural Gas line was discovered underneath the tract, township Chairman Steve Buncich said.
That creates two problems, he said.
First, PennDOT will have to find another suitable tract of land near the Route 219-Route 403 junction.
And second, there’s a fixed budget for the project so even if one is available, the price would have to be right, Buncich said.
“They are going to reach out to property owners in that area and see if they are interested in selling,” he said. “It all depends on how that goes.”
Township officials support the project as a way to eliminate roadside parking along Woodstown Highway Road, which links the highways.
The township agreed to maintain the lot, including plowing it in the winter, but has already informed state officials they won’t pay for its development, Buncich said.
“Adding a park and ride makes a lot of sense – there’s a similar one in Jenners Township – but not to the point where we can justify putting township money into it because it’s not really a benefit to our taxpayers,” Buncich said, noting it is primarily used as a central meeting space for people from outside who carpool to other locations for work. “If we can get it done, it’ll be a good thing. But we’ll see how it goes.”
“Hopefully we can still make it work with (the resources already available),” added fellow township supervisor Matt Mlaker. “It’s in the township’s best interests, but we have to be financially responsible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.