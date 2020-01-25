JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With federal funding and government representation tied to population, local leaders are taking steps to make sure the 2020 census provides the most accurate data possible.
“It is important, because a lot of money comes from the census,” Shannan Murphy Sosko said at the Cambria County Planning Commission office in Ebensburg, Pa..
“There is $675 billion at stake over the next 10 years in Cambria County in federal funding. Each person is worth up to $20,000 over the next 10 years.”
Local leaders cited two significant challenges for the Census Bureau this year: Overcoming respondents' privacy concerns or apathy, and identifying the locations of residences.
The Census Bureau makes efforts to be sure addresses are identified in the correct municipalities and counties, spokesman Daniel Velez said. He pointed to the bureau's address-canvassing program, which used satellite imagery to verify address locations and wrapped up with 10 weeks of in-field canvassing.
For 2020, the canvassing operation added 5.5 million new addresses and validated 106 million addresses with help from local, state and tribal government agencies, the bureau's website says.
Local, state and county governments had the opportunity to participate in the Local Update of Census Addresses operation.
Communities received software with the census list of addresses, with the opportunity to verify, add and delete individual listings, Adams Township secretary Jennifer Zakraysek said.
Cambria Township secretary Susan Mazenko stressed the Census Bureau's meticulous scrutiny of privacy.
“Any information they gave us, we had to destroy,” Mazenko said. “We weren't allowed to use it for anything else.”
On its website, the Census Bureau stresses that information is protected by law, which “not only provides authority for the work we do, but also provides strong protection for the information we collect from individuals and businesses. As a result, the Census Bureau has one of the strongest confidentiality guarantees in the federal government.”
