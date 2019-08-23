SOMERSET – A group of educators and elected officials on Friday morning cut a ribbon to celebrate the opening of a new nursing education facility at the Somerset County Education Center, marking the latest milestone in a long effort by many organizations and individuals to bring a college nursing program back to Somerset County.
At 9 a.m. Monday, 14 students will step into the new Wheeler Family Nursing Simulation Lab in Founders Hall at the Glades Pike school to begin taking classes as part of Clarion University of Pennsylvania’s two-year associate of science in nursing program, which is new to Somerset.
One of those students, Ed Baumgardner, of Somerset, said after Friday’s ceremony that he recently retired from Somerset County’s 911 center after a 35-year career. When he began looking around for a second career, he came across information about the Clarion nursing program and decided he would apply, he said.
Jenna Fleegle, of the Stoystown area, said that she took several general education classes at Allegany College of Maryland last year, but decided to apply to the Clarion nursing program when she realized that its “new and much more convenient” facility was located just 15 minutes from her home.
And Abby Revello, of Somerset, said that she comes from a family of nurses and that she “jumped at the chance” to apply to the Clarion nursing program when she learned about it. She added that she believes the new program is important to Somerset’s growth as a community, an opinion that was echoed by many of the elected officials, school administrators and others who spoke during Friday’s ceremony.
Each of the speakers at Friday’s ceremony attributed the successful launch of Clarion’s Somerset nursing program to “a lot of partnerships that have come together ... across public and private lines,” as Somerset County Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes put it.
Among those speakers were Wolff; Tokar-Ickes and fellow commissioners Gerald Walker and John P. “Pat” Terlingo; Debra D. Sobina, assistant dean of Clarion University’s College of Health Sciences and Human Services; Michele Beener and Linda Fetterolf, co-chairs of the Somerset County Foundation for Higher Education; state Sen. Pat Stefano; and state Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar.
The last nursing program based at the Somerset County Education Center was shut down when Allegany College of Maryland closed its campus there in the spring of 2017, citing “steep declines in enrollment and revenue losses that are expected to continue.”
In March, workers from Berlin-based Darr Construction began renovating Founders Hall, including the construction of the nursing simulation lab and several administrative offices, in order to accommodate Clarion University’s nursing program after an agreement was reached to bring that program to Somerset.
UPMC Somerset, formerly Somerset Hospital, will serve as the program’s “primary clinical training site,” according to the program’s website. Kristine Wolff, UPMC Somerset’s chief nursing officer, said on Friday that the hospital “will benefit from the wonderful nurses that will grow from this program.”
“This is really what we need in our community,” she said. “Obviously, there is a need for nurses. We always will need health care. … As health care continues to change, we really need to be prepared. I am so excited for this program to start.”
