WINDBER – When China began experiencing the strain of COVID-19 late last year, Chinese-Americans organized efforts to assist them.
Now, China is returning the favor.
Several boxes full of sterile surgical masks and N95 face shields arrived Friday at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, thanks to a project led by Hai Hu, chief science officer at Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine.
"The bottom line is they are still having difficulty, but they are thinking of us," Hu said Friday – just two weeks after the effort was launched.
His wife was in the Philadelphia area when the pandemic hit Pennsylvania and humanitarian efforts there are what inspired Hu to organize help locally.
Hu contacted his sister, Jian Xu, in China and with her assistance a "tremendous" amount of masks were gathered and sent to Windber.
"You think things like this happen in big cities, but not in an area like Windber," hospital and institute President and CEO Thomas Kurtz said.
An extra box of masks was also donated by a collection of Chinese associations in Philadelphia.
'We must find unity'
Xu and her son, Shuyun, tried a number of suppliers to get the materials, but kept striking out until they made contact with a manufacturer not far from their home, Hu said.
In a letter sent from Xu and translated by Hu's son, Peter, Xu wrote that the "pandemic rests for no one and we decided to encourage our children to buy some masks to donate to you."
Xu said Shuyun "enthusiastically" led the effort and with the "hearty support" of his classmates and their parents, as well as relatives in China and the United States, the donations were gathered and shipped.
"COVID-19 does not respect borders and is the enemy of us all," Xu said. " 'No man is an island.' In this moment we must find unity and fight as one."
Sherri Spinos, director of nursing and quality at Soon-Shiong Medical Center, and Tausha Garretson, who works in infection prevention at the hospital, said they were "so appreciative" of the donations and that this will help a lot.
"The number one concern among health care professionals is if we are going to have sufficient personal protective equipment to take care of patients," Garretson said.
'Chinese people care'
Spinos added that the donations will alleviate some of the stress on the current supplies.
The masks will be distributed for use by staff, patients and visitors to the hospital.
"This really came at an opportune time," Kurtz said.
Along with the equipment were letters from both China and Philadelphia, expressing support and encouragement for the staff at Windber.
Kurtz said it was "heartwarming" to read the correspondence.
"The message here is Chinese people care for American people," Hu said.
