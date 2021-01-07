U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., a Pennsylvania Democrat, has called for invoking the 25th Amendment against President Donald Trump following the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The amendment provides a way for the vice president to assume the presidency if the president is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” Casey alleged the “domestic terrorists” involved in “an attempted coup” were “inspired, encouraged and emboldened” by Trump.
Trump is scheduled to leave office on Jan. 20, when Democrat Joe Biden is sworn in after being officially certified the winner by the Electoral College early Thursday.
“President Trump is a threat to our domestic and national security,” Casey said. “It is self-evident that the president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. I call on Vice President (Mike) Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and begin the process of removing the powers of the presidency from Donald Trump. This is the quickest way to protect our domestic and national security.”
Casey and his fellow Pennsylvania senator, Pat Toomey, a Republican, condemned the violence at the Capitol and acknowledged Biden as the legitimate winner of the presidential election.
Toomey spoke in opposition to an objection, led by Pennsylvania congressmen, to the commonwealth’s Electoral College votes being accepted, basing their argument on alleged illegal activity during canvasing.
“In light of my expectation of this objection, I rise to defend the right of my citizens, my constituents, to vote in the presidential election,” Toomey said. “And let’s be clear, that’s exactly what this is about. It’s what it would do, it would overturn the results of the presidential election in Pennsylvania, and it would thereby deny Pennsylvania’s voters the opportunity to even participate in the presidential election.
“... Even if Congress did have the constitutional responsibility to judge the worthiness of a state’s election process, which it does not, rejecting Pennsylvania’s electoral votes would still be wildly out of proportion to the purported offenses and very damaging to our republic.”
