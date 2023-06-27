NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – A group of Northern Cambria School Board candidates have filed an injunction request against the existing members in order to pause the proposed consolidation project until after the general election in November.
Mara Krumenacker, one of the candidates and a plaintiff, said the results of the primary election and unanswered questions about the work, led her to join the action, along with fellow hopefuls Kevin Krug, her husband Gerard Krumenacker and Carol Lieb.
"I signed my name to the document because I feel like questions need answered accurately before the project should continue," Mara Krumenacker said.
She's often raised concerns about the project, such as the proposed tax increases to fund the work as well as the roughly $20 million in bonds the district would take out to help cover costs.
The mother of five questions the use of rough numbers and estimates when board members have discussed the proposal that would see the high school closed, an addition built on the elementary/middle school and several renovations done to that structure.
Within the 30-page document she's party to, the group cites several issues they have with how the current board has handled the consolidation.
"Petitioners aver that the petitioners and other members of the community have voiced numerous concerns at public meetings, relative to the building project where the school board failed to adequately answer such concerns," the injunction request said.
It's also alleged that a majority on the board, Nora Hrubochak, April Fry, Danyelle Hoover, Michael Vasil and Jennifer Zeanchock, have moved the project forward against the public's interest and that's "created extreme controversy among the Northern Cambria School District residents."
Mara Krumenacker said she's talked to "numerous residents" and "while yes, some are for the project to go through, many are against it."
"They feel it is not fair to already have money being borrowed, taxes being raised and financial stress being placed on them while many questions still aren't answered," she said.
Her concerns range from not having access to building specifications, whether or not there's a price cap for the work, and how the district can afford this when there are so many delinquent taxes already. Cambria County records show in the district's three municipalities, there's a cumulative $1.2 million in back taxes.
If elected in November and the plan remains as is, the candidate said she would vote against the consolidation.
"However, if something would change where the financial burden would not be so heavy on the community and taxes would not have to be increased to pay for the project, then I would consider voting it through," Mara Krumenacker said.
Attorney Gary Jubas, who's representing the candidates, said the group doesn't want to stop the consolidation of the buildings, but instead pause and re-evaluate the approach.
"Since the injunction was filed, there seems to be a miscommunication," he said.
Jubas alleges, similar to Mara Krumenacker, that there needs to be more information shared on the bid specifications, final amount for the addition and renovations and funding sources.
"They want to rush this project before the November election," he said.
The tentative groundbreaking is October and the district maintains an updated project section on its website that lists the scope of the work, tax calculato, workshop agendas and more.
According to a construction budget on the district's website, the work will be covered by a total tax hike of nearly 10 mills throughout the next three years and roughly $20 million taken out in bonds.
There's also a cost savings associated with closing the high school and employee attrition that is estimated to result in an annual financial boost of around $350,000, the budget shows.
Additionally, the site says that because SitelogIQ was hired as construction manager – with a 6-3 vote at Monday's special meeting – the company can now review plans and have them "out to contractors for sealed bids by end of July or sooner."
Superintendent Laura Fisanik has previously said the main scope of the project is the addition to house the high-schoolers and renovations to provide age-appropriate learning spaces with other work, including the gymnasium expansion, offered as add-alternates.
The injunction states that the petitioners seek this stay to stop the present school board "from making any final decision," such as approving or awarding final bids, until new members are sworn in at the reorganization in December.
Primary election results show the four challengers could overtake the incumbents in November for the five available seats.
The school board and district officials have said they cannot comment on the situation due to pending litigation.
There is no court date scheduled at this time regarding the injunction request. Another district construction meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday.
For more information on the building project, visit www.ncsd.k12.pa.us and under the "Schools" tab click the "Project" link.
