Cambria County is gearing up for the annual American Legion County Fair after missing out in 2020 due to the pandemic.
This year’s fair will take place from Sept. 5 through 11.
Each year, the county fair gives residents the opportunity to display livestock and home-produced items in addition to enjoying the rides and shows. Those wishing to exhibit can choose from 24 departments, including livestock, fair queen/young miss, apple pie blue-ribbon contest, cupcake decorating, vegetables, photography, handwork, art, junior baking and more.
Residents of Cambria and Blair counties interested in exhibiting livestock have until July 15 to enter. Those wishing to enter other categories can do so until Aug. 2.
The American Legion Cambria County Fair 2021 Premium Books, containing rules and entry forms for all departments, can be picked up at the fair office and downloaded from the fair website at cambriacofair.com.
New this year will be a Power Wheels Demo Derby for children 3 to 8 years old, rabbit-hopping and a youth and pee-wee division for antique farm equipment.
Fair coordinator Jannalee Schilling said youth obtain “lifelong skills” from participating in the fair.
“Those entering livestock have had the responsibility of caring for that animal – giving them a sense of self-worth and accomplishment,” she said. “During the fair, they’re making new friends, getting out of their comfort zones by trying something new, learning to be proud of themselves, even if they did not win the blue ribbon.”
Spotlight on 49 past queens
A coronation ceremony for the 2021 fair queen will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5 – the first day of the fair.
Special recognition will be given to former fair queens in a booth at Building 3.
This year’s fair will mark the crowning of the 50th fair queen. The program began in 1970 and did not occur last year due to COVID-19.
Schilling noted that the anniversary celebration was a milestone “too important to ignore.”
Organizers are seeking the attendance of many past queens and are currently looking to get in touch with Lauren Rager (1982), Angela Wyrwas (1984), Mary Jo Bezana (1985), Molly Guiher (1986), Ann Marie Michaels (1989), Jessica Wilson (1997), Mary Beth Rhoades (2000) and Taylor Akers (2011). Those with contact information for these individuals are asked to contact the fair office at 814-472-7491 or at ccfair@verizon.net.
‘Reach people out there’
New events for 2021 include the addition of lambs to the costume contest and the addition of locally bred poultry to be chosen during the poultry show.
Located in Building 3 will be the education showcase area, hosted by the Cambria County Conservation District.
Mary Ellen Bard, administrative assistant with the conservation district, said that the organization wanted to utilize the area and try to bring in different groups of people to the fair.
“One thing we noticed over the last several years is there is not a lot of traffic that goes through that building, so our thought was, ‘Let’s try to help the fair out by trying to do some kind of a education forum or like a showcase area where we can bring people in to do little programs throughout the week, something different every day that would entice people to come that don’t normally come into that building or don’t normally come to the fair for just the carnival,’ ” she said.
“What we’re trying to do is reach people out there who want to come out for other reasons. Sometimes there are people there who want to teach their kids things.”
According to organizers, a different presenter will be set up in the area each day with interactive displays and short educational materials at various times.
On Labor Day, the showcase will feature “The Bug Guy,” Ryan Bridge, and his display of insects and live creatures from around the world.
“He is a past 4-H (participant) who started his 4-H project in entomology, and it grew to the point now that he has a program and he has traveled all over the world,” Bard said.
‘Something each day for all ages’
Other presenters throughout the week will include the Cambria County Drone Systems, the Cambria County Animal Rescue Team, the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau with farm safety demonstrations, the USDA Wildlife Service with its nuisance animals and rabies program, the St. Francis University ROCK program with hands-on science experiments, as well as demonstrations from the St. Francis Institute for Energy.
“We encourage everyone to stop in and take part in the educational experience,” she said. “(There’s) something each day for all ages.”
Fair board president William Harker said the board is looking forward to the event, especially after not having a fair in 2020.
“We are ready to move forward and leave this past most difficult year in the dust of a new beginning,” Harker said.
