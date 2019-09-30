Doctors have an arsenal of technology to get a better look at abnormalities inside a breast.
In addition to traditional mammograms, area hospitals have magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound and 3D mammography, also known as tomography.
Each imaging system looks into breast tissue differently, radiologist Dr. Lauren Deur said at UPMC Altoona’s Magee-Womens Specialty Center in Station Medical Center, Altoona.
The 3D mammogram shows the breast tissue in slices, giving a better view of abnormalities, breast surgeon Dr. Deborah Sims said in Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, Pa.
“The 3D mammography has decreased callbacks for more (mammogram) films,” Sims said.
“That is a source of anxiety for patients.”
The technology, which is also used for routine screening mammograms, improves detection, Sims said.
“With 3D, we have really picked up cancer better, especially in dense breasts,” she said.
If a mammogram shows something suspicious, an ultrasound is often the next test ordered.
“We use ultrasound as an adjutant for mammogram,” Deur said. “If we see something, we use them in tandem.”
Role of MRI
Ultrasound can also show additional cancers, but MRI is the tool doctors turn to if they want to be sure they are seeing all of the cancer.
Surgeons may order an MRI to measure the size of the cancer, look for other tumors in the breast or check for tumors in the other breast.
Johnstown, Pa., breast surgeon Dr. Patti Ann Stefanick said the MRI technology helps assure her she is removing all the malignancy.
With MRI, the patient lies face down on the table for about 10 minutes, technologist Holly Eckenrode said at the Joyce Murtha center.
The system uses a strong magnetic field and radio waves to measure reaction of tissues inside the breast.
Doctors can see differences in tissues, based on these magnetic properties.
But MRI is not perfect, breast surgeon Dr. Dan Clark said at Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana, Pa.
“MRI is a double-edged sword,” Clark said.
“It looks at the breast in a totally different way. It is a physiological view. With a contracting agent, cancer cells are highlighted. The problem is: Sometimes it over-highlights.
“But we have found things in the opposite breast or other cancer in the same breast.”
Image-guided biopsy
The introduction of 3D mammography, or tomography, gives doctors a new tool to find possible cancer. Tomography improves detection for many women, Stefanick said.
Once a suspicious lesion is defined, surgeons or radiologists use the same imaging technologies to take a tiny sample by guiding a needle-like tube through a small incision in the breast.
The image-guided biopsy specimen is analyzed by a pathologist.
At Johnstown's Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, the same needle-guided biopsy technique is used to help breast surgeon Dr. Renée Arlow at Conemaugh East Hills outpatient center.
Ultrasound and MRI are also used in screenings for women with high risk of breast cancer, including those who have had breast cancer in the past.
Arlow trained with the system, manufactured under the brand name SAVI Scout, during her breast oncology fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania.
With the SAVI system, a tiny reflector is placed at the lesion prior to the day of surgery.
About the size of a grain of rice, the reflector bounces radio waves back to a receiver, directing the surgeon’s minimally invasive instruments when performing a lumpectomy, Arlow said.
At some hospitals, the patient reports early on the day of surgery and a radiologist guides a wire through the skin to the tumor.
Then the patient has to wait for the surgery with the wire protruding from her skin.
“It relieves some of the stress of surgery day, and it makes the day shorter,” Arlow said.
“They don’t have the wire sticking out of their breast that we have to cover up when we take them to the waiting room.”
Saving lives
The new alternative also eliminates occurrences – although rare – when the wire gets displaced.
“Once it’s in place, it’s not going anywhere.”
Arlow takes out the reflector along with the tumor tissue, helping ensure the cancer has been removed.
Although both have been shown to find additional cancers, neither has been proven to reduce cancer mortality.
The annual mammogram is the only screening shown to save lives, Deur said.
“It’s the only modality that is shown to decrease mortality,” Deur said.
“Our goal is to decrease mortality.
“If we find cancer and somebody dies anyway, have we really done any good?”
