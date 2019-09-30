JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Radiation therapy after lumpectomy surgery remains the standard of care for many cancer patients.
Advances in research and technology, however, continue to reduce the amount of exposure and duration of treatment, radiation oncologist Dr. Subarna Eisaman said at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, John P. Murtha Pavilion in Johnstown.
“Six weeks was the standard of care five years ago,” Eisaman said. “Now most women only get 15 to 20 treatments total in three or four weeks.”
Some cancers require developing a different treatment plan, she noted.
“One size never fits all,” she said.
Cancer treatment always presents a challenge – to do enough, but not too much.
With radiation therapy, the doctor, a radiation oncologist, works with a medical physicist, radiation therapists and oncology nurses to direct a specific amount of radiation to the cancer while affecting as little surrounding tissue as possible, radiation therapist Daniel Bezek said at the Johnstown center.
Because the breasts are close to several vital organs, targeting is crucial.
Research has developed a way of protecting the heart, lungs and important blood vessels from excessive radiation when treating the left breast, Eisaman said.
“The big push is on heart health,” she said. “When you treat the left side (breast), there’s a significant risk of (radiation) going into the arteries and muscles of the heart.”
Doctors now use what is called deep inspiration breath hold, in which the patient holds her breath for 30 seconds for each beam of radiation. The technique separates the breast from the heart, Eisaman said.
“We’ve been using DIBH technique for two years to ensure maximum cardiac protection,” she said, explaining that the Hillman network invested in special equipment for the technique and trained its physicists and therapists.
All phases of treatment
The radiation for cancer therapy comes from apparatus known as a linear accelerator. The device uses microwave technology to produce high-energy X-rays that deliver radiation. When the beam is turned off, there is no radiation.
The dosimetrist, physicist and radiation therapist work with the patient on a setup table to find a position in which the patient can comfortably remain still while the beam is directed at the cancer, Bezek said. The setup table is identical to the table in the room with the linear accelerator, except it has a CT-scanner to check the exact position of the tumor.
Bezek also coaches breast cancer patients in the deep inspiration breath hold technique.
The process is all part of the treatment plan, which also defines the dose, duration and number of treatments required.
“Coordination of all that makes for better patient setup and localization, especially with the DIBH,” Bezek said. “The treatment plan is critical to monitor their treatment.”
The radiation oncology program at UPMC Hillman center in Johnstown was established in 2002 as a joint venture between what were then UPMC Lee Regional and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
That partnership continued after Conemaugh acquired UPMC Lee in 2005, but dissolved with the 2014 Conemaugh Health System sale to Duke LifePoint Healthcare of Tennessee.
‘More personal’ care
Earlier this year, Conemaugh’s new owners opened a second Johnstown radiation center in the Good Samaritan wing at Memorial’s main campus.
“We are fully committed and able to offer the breadth and depth of services needed to provide those individuals with the best opportunity for cure, for recovery-remission and, most of all, for long-term quality of life,” Dr. Susan Williams, Conemaugh chief medical officer, said in January at ribbon-cutting ceremonies for the new $7 million center.
The new center’s medical director is Dr. Ali Tunio, who led Indiana Regional Medical Center’s cancer program for more than a decade. He said he was ready to return to a larger organization, but wants to bring the small-town personalized care as well.
“I (originally) came from a teaching hospital,” Tunio said in January. “Now I am coming back to a teaching hospital – but this is a community setting. We want to provide the same care these people would get in a major city medical center, and it’s more personal. They can talk to me. They can ask questions.”
UPMC Hillman Cancer Center locations include Altoona, Indiana and Latrobe in Pennsylvania.
Radiation therapy is also available in Somerset, where the Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute – Somerset facility last year completed a $3 million upgrade with a new linear accelerator.
