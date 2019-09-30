WINDBER, Pa. – The Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine at Windber is growing.
There are more cancer specimens, more freezers, more partnerships and more jobs, its chief scientific officer says.
Working with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the Uniformed Services University and the Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs, the Windber, Pa., institute is handling tissue banking and biology information technology for a network of research groups around the country, Chief Scientific Officer Hai Hu said.
“We worked with them in developing a bioinformatic infrastructure and tissue repository,” Hu said.
“We are co-leading the data analysis of the studies. For this purpose, we are now hiring additional people.”
The research institute is looking for a director of bioinformatics, director of the molecular laboratory, a bioinformatics scientist, program manager and additional staff, Hu said.
On the information technology side, staff scientist Leonid Kvecher said he needs more developers.
New jobs come as the staff continues to catalog and sort about 100,000 new tissue samples that arrived late last year with a dozen new freezers operated at minus 80 degrees Celsius.
Walter Reed ties
The new freezers and specimens were formerly at the Defense Department’s Center for Prostate Disease Research in Rockville, Maryland.
They expand upon Windber’s array of liquid-nitrogen freezers, which can reach temperatures of minus 180 degrees Celsius – almost 300 below zero Fahrenheit, said Stella Somiari, senior director of the tissue bank.
The first of those original nitrogen freezers arrived more than 20 years ago. Along with some advanced computer equipment, it was placed in a wing of what was then Windber Hospital to launch what was founded as Windber Research Institute.
Along with the hospital’s Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center, the institute was developed with funding earmarked from the Department of Defense by the late John P. Murtha, who was Pennsylvania’s longest-serving congressman.
Through its history, the institute’s bread-and-butter project has been its partnership with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Clinical Breast Care Project. The breast tissue repository contains more than 10,000 specimens.
Both the breast cancer and prostrate cancer specimens are now part of a multi-agency government cancer research program that continues to expand.
Applied Proteogenomics Organizational Learning and Outcomes network, abbreviated as the APOLLO project, looks at a variety of cancer types at the molecular level.
Tracking ‘patterns’
Windber is leading both the biobanking and bioinformatics for the project, which is a collaboration between National Cancer Institute, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Veterans Affairs.
With its bioinformatics infrastructure, for instance, Windber’s scientists have begun analyzing data from the first APOLLO study of lung cancer, Hu said.
“Specifically, we are looking at clinical patterns, and survival and outcomes data,” Hu said. “We are trying to establish relationships between molecular features and survival outcomes.”
Windber’s bioinformatics program developed the software to analyze millions of details about the cancer cells, along with thousands of patients’ treatments and outcomes, Kvecher said.
“The infrastructure was all developed from scratch by people who work in this institute,” Kvecher said.
The research institute gained new opportunities in 2015, when Los Angeles billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong’s Chan Soon-Shiong NantHealth Foundation took over leadership of both Windber Research Institute and Windber Medical Center, renaming them as Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine at Windber and Chan Soon-Shiong Institute Medical Center at Windber.
Soon-Shiong’s network of research programs is looking at developing immunotherapy cancer treatments, which use the body’s natural defenses to fight the disease.
