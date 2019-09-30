If screening mammograms are normal, women usually get notified by mail within a month.
It is not uncommon, however, to get called back for a follow-up appointment. While the call-back can be scary, it does not mean there is cancer. Doctors may have found something suspicious they want to check with additional images.
Hospitals and breast surgeons recognize the emotional toll of cancer care and have instituted protocols designed to reduce the stress.
At Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown, Pa.; Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, Pa.; or Magee-Womens Specialty Center at UPMC Altoona, the return visit provides the first contact with a nurse navigator.
Indiana breast surgeon Dr. Dan Clark said the nurse navigator program helps ease patients’ anxiety.
“They get them in quick,” Clark said. “Our staff is wonderful, so they have great experience.”
Nurse navigator Dena Diehl said she shepherds patients through each stage of diagnosis and treatment.
“I follow the ladies from their first suspicious mammogram to the end of their cancer treatment,” Diehl said at Indiana’s M. Dorcas Clark Women’s Imaging Center.
“I am with them when they have the biopsy, and I am with them when they get the results,” she said. “After surgery, I call them to make sure they have everything, I can get social workers if they need them and I can arrange transportation. I coordinate all that with them.”
If additional images confirm a suspicious lesion, the next step is a biopsy to determine if it is cancer. The minimally invasive procedure involves removing a tiny piece of tissue with a needle-like tube, guided by mammography, ultrasound or magnetic resonance imaging.
This is usually done by a radiologist or breast surgeon.
Even when a biopsy is ordered, the odds are still against finding cancer, Clark said.
In fact, national studies show only 1 in 5 biopsies come back as positive for cancer.
‘Ease their fears’
Hospitals try to make the process move quickly.
Breast surgeon Dr. Trudi Brown said that with two breast surgeons at Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, Pa., a biopsy is usually completed on the day of the follow-up visit.
“People really like that,” Brown said. “They come here anticipating some type of answer or action on what’s going on with them.
“Doing the biopsy the same day can facilitate their care and ease their fears.”
If the pathology shows cancer, the breast surgeon consults with medical oncologists and others to map out a treatment plan for the specific type of malignancy.
If found in its early stages, most breast cancer can be treated with minor surgery called a lumpectomy to remove the suspicious tissue and some surrounding margin. More small incisions determine if the cancer has spread to what are known as the sentinel lymph nodes near the breast.
The bean-shaped structures filter substances in the lymphatic fluid as part of the body’s natural immune system. They are usually the first location where cancer cells are found to spread.
Options and risks
Lumpectomy, with follow-up radiation therapy has been shown to yield the same long-term survival rates as a full mastectomy, breast surgeon Dr. Renée Arlow said at Conemaugh East Hills outpatient center.
Women often misunderstand the risk, Arlow said, noting part of the surgeon’s job is to explain all options available and outline benefits and risks.
“People think it’s zero risk of cancer returning after mastectomy, but it’s 3% in 10 years,” Arlow said. “While that is slightly less than lumpectomy, which is about 8%, the long-term survival is exactly the same.”
Lumpectomy is less invasive surgery, in keeping with the breast cancer medicine mantra of not over-treating patients.
“We are always striving to do enough, but not too much,” breast surgeon Dr. Deborah Sims said at the Windber center.
“You don’t want to take that breast off unless you have to,” Conemaugh breast surgeon Dr. Patti Ann Stefanick said.
Lumpectomies are even less invasive than they were just a few years ago – before protocols were changed to check only the sentinel lymph nodes for cancer spread.
“Now we are just taking a sentinel node or two, where it used to be 40 or 50 lymph nodes,” Stefanick said. “It was not uncommon to take out that many. It is a much easier surgery on the women now.”
Even after understanding the equal benefit of each option, a few women still choose to have a breast or both breasts removed.
Some have concerns about radiation treatments, while others want peace of mind without continued mammogram screenings for new cancers, the surgeons said.
“There are two sides of cancer treatment,” Clark said. “The psychological side carries just as much weight as the medical side.”
Arlow said: “There was a study that shows whatever the decision, patients are much happier when the choice comes from them.”
