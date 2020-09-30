WINDBER, Pa. – Each microscopic molecule of a cancer cell contains billions of pieces of information potentially valuable to researchers.
Multiply that by the 400,000 specimens in Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine at Windber and throw in demographic and health outcome data for each patient represented, and it’s easy to see why data management plays a huge role in cancer research.
The local team led by Leonid Kvecher, director of biomedical informatics infrastructure, has provided the data management backbone not only for the Windber institute, but for several national organizations and networks.
The Windber research institute’s focus on the genetic makeup of cancer and the proteins created by the cells required its staff to develop a customized data warehouse where patients’ clinical information is melded with the specimen analysis.
The team continued to build on the original warehouse to create infrastructure for the Windber program, which has been part of the Clinical Breast Care Project at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
Based on the local success, Windber’s team has gone on to develop the Clinical Breast Care Project’s system and research data tracking systems for the John P. Murtha Cancer Center biobank at Walter Reed, and the Applied Proteogenomics Organizational Learning and Outcomes, a collaboration between National Institute of Cancer, the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs and other research networks.
Kvecher said the data tracking systems allow scientists throughout the APOLLO network to collaborate.
“The infrastructure allows the user to collect the data in an organized way, centralize it and use the data for research,” he said.
“It integrates data from different resources under one umbrella for further analysis.”
Each system is based with Windber and includes safeguards to separate proprietary information in each network while sharing other data, Windber Chief Scientific Officer Hai Hu said.
