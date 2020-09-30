WINDBER, Pa. – The nationally renowned tissue repository continues to be the heart of the Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine at Windber.
Originally developed in conjunction with the Clinical Breast Care Project research initiative through what is now Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, the tissue bank has been expanded to store, catalog and ship an expanding array of frozen tissue and blood specimens.
Last year, the center added almost two dozen new freezers to accommodate specimens from the Defense Department’s Center for Prostate Disease Research in Rockville, Maryland.
Windber collaborates with researchers at the prostate cancer center and will handle storage and digital cataloging of thousands of prostate cancer tissue specimens, along with blood samples and slides with tissue resections.
The move will save taxpayers money by consolidating tissue banking storage and management in Windber, institute leaders said.
“We have all the biobanking infrastructure,” Senior Director Stella Somiari said at the institute.
There are now 18 liquid nitrogen vault freezers and 22 mechanical upright freezers, with room for growth in the research institute facility at 620 Seventh St. in Windber.
They currently hold more than 400,000 samples, including 100,000 breast cancer specimens, Somiari said.
While the Walter Reed breast cancer research continues to dominate Windber’s operation, about 40% of its programming is now associated with the federal APOLLO program: Applied Proteogenomics Organizational Learning And Outcomes.
A collaboration between the National Cancer Institute, the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs, APOLLO is working to “incorporate proteogenomics into patient care as a way of looking beyond the genome, to the activity and expression of the proteins that the genome encodes,” its website says.
Proteogomics is a study of the proteins produced by cancer cells and healthy cells and how that relates to the DNA of the cancer.
The idea is to analyze tumors at the molecular level to predict how patients will respond to therapy.
The biobank also works with Oncology Research Information Exchange Network and the Murtha Cancer Center in Walter Reed. ORIEN is a long-term health surveillance project involving more than 10 other cancer centers.
“It is supporting more programs and getting more samples,” Chief Scientific Officer Hai Hu said. “We are scaling up.”
The biobank is accredited through the College of American Pathologists and certified through the federal Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.