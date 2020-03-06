Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 28F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 28F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.