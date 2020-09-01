To Dr. Robert Edwards, Magee-Women's lead ovarian cancer researcher, Darcel Fahy's story is one determination – a woman who left an inspiring mark on everyone she met during her seven-year fight with an aggressive cancer that claimed her life in 2017.
Given that the Reels Corner woman was in her mid-20s when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, it's also a reminder that the deadly gynecologic cell growth most common in women near retirement age can be a threat to all ages, said Edwards.
"The median age for ovarian cancer is age 62. But probably one-third of the women diagnosed with it are under 50," he said during an interview Tuesday. "And for someone with a history of breast or ovarian cancer in their families, the risk for developing the cancer significantly increases."
For anyone who fits that description – particularly if their mother had one of those cancers – "the No. 1 thing you can do is get genetic counseling and genetic (blood) testing to see if you are at high risk to get the disease," Edwards said. "It's the best chance to be prepared."
Ovarian cancer is caused by abnormal cell growth in the tissue that covers the ovaries — the almond-sized organs on each side of the uterus that produce eggs and hormones.
Among gynecologic cancers, it's among the more common, impacting 22,000 women yearly.
Fahy – whose Reels Corner family is raising money on her behalf for ovarian cancer research (link here: https://www.tribdem.com/news/with-you-always-family-raising-money-for-research-center-through-tribute-beer/article_61492d42-ebdb-11ea-8670-9b52612bf488.html) – was just 32 years old when she passed from an aggressive form of the disease.
Ovarian cancer can be a difficult one to defeat, in general, he said.
"Which means its much better to be proactive and not get it, than to have to treat it," said Edwards, who also chairs the University of Pittsburgh's Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences.
There's no vaccine – and symptoms such as weight loss, pelvis discomfort, increased urination and abdominal swelling – often don't show until the disease has advanced, experts say.
For women in that high-risk category who are no longer having more kids, the right choice may be to have their ovaries removed, Edwards said.
National Ovarian Awareness Month gives the medical community a chance to educate the public about the disease and ways to stay ahead of it, he said.
It's also a chance to share stories like Fahy's, he added.
Facing a disease that can end a life in just months, Fahy and her family made 90-mile drives twice a week, at times, for treatment, Edwards said.
"Over that seven years, there might have only been six months where she wasn't undergoing some kind of treatment. She had complications and bumps along the way but she never gave up," he said. "She had an indomitable spirit."
She participated in trials, sometimes difficult ones, that have since become front line treatments to better attack tumors, Edwards added, noting that some of those trials are helping other cancer patients today.
Fahy went through a dozen separate chemotherapy regimens over seven years, "but she was always upbeat, willing to try anything so that she could continue to live her life as fully as possible, which was such an inspiration to us here."
No matter how difficult her hospital visit might be, she always arrived with a smile, a joke – or even a uterus lapel pin after the organ was removed - as if she was coming home to see family, Edwards said
"She's one of the ones I'll never forget," he said.
Fahy never seemed to forget Magee-Women's Research Institute either, always working to support their efforts to find cures or or early detection breakthroughs up until her death three years ago.
That's part of what makes it so uplifting that her family continues supporting the cause, he said.
The fundraiser, through a partnership with Whitehorse Brewing in Berlin, raised more than $19,400 last year.
"I've never seen any other family put that much effort into it," Edwards said, crediting their "selfless" commitment and the impression Fahy herself left for making it so successful. "And it's really special to see it."
