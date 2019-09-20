A pocket-sized copy of Allen Ginsberg's “Howl,” propped up on a book stand, is the centerpiece of a current display about banned books inside the Cambria County Library.
The poem, published in 1956, begins with some of the most iconic words from the Beat era:
“I saw the best minds of my generation destroyed by madness, starving hysterical naked,
dragging themselves through the negro streets at dawn looking for an angry fix,
Angel-headed hipsters burning for the ancient heavenly connection
to the starry dynamo in the machinery of night.”
Laryssa Duncan, reference librarian, called “Howl” one of her favorite banned books because it put a “spotlight on people that were on the margins, that didn't have a voice.”
On Monday, the library will host an interactive discussion about banned and challenged books, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the community room, during which “Howl” will possibly be mentioned. The event is being held in conjunction with the American Library Association's Banned Books Week.
“I'm glad that we have the opportunity to present something like this to the public,” Duncan said. “I hope that everybody comes down and participates.”
Duncan continued: “I think it's important to stand up for intellectual freedom and to be an advocate against censorship. With a lot of the books that were challenged or banned in the past, if that was allowed to happen, we wouldn't have a lot of the classics that we have today, like 'The Catcher in the Rye' or 'The Color Purple,” things like that. Even just lately, Harry Potter was challenged.”
The forum will be led by Sheila Farrer, a retired Westmont Hilltop Middle School English teacher.
She plans for her presentation to include information about the history of the ALA's Banned Books Week, the First Amendment and the difference between banning and challenging a book.
“Many books are challenged, but far fewer are actually banned,” Farrer said. “I think we need to talk about that and also stress who it is – the percentage of people, like the number of parents, the number of school administrators, and so forth – that ban and challenge books. It's important to know the reasons why people have for challenging books.”
But, while the issues being discussed are serious, Farrer wants to “spark people’s interest and assure them that this is not going to be a boring presentation. Some of the examples and reasons for banning books are quite laughable in today’s context.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.