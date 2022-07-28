MEYERSDALE, Pa. – Poodle skirts and saddle shoes were all the rage on Friday at the Area Agency on Aging of Somerset County's annual senior picnic – "The Fabulous Fifties" – at the Somerset County Fairgrounds in Meyersdale.
James T. Yoder, administrator of the Area Agency on Aging of Somerset County, said the event marks the 46th year for the picnic.
"We missed two because of COVID-19, but we're back and we have about 200 people coming today," he said. "The social aspect of aging is something that's really overlooked. People are social creatures by nature, and they need to get out and spend time with each other, and that's what this event does."
Seniors were treated to a picnic-style lunch and also had the opportunity to have their pictures taken with a makeshift '50s diner serving as the backdrop.
Throughout the day, Krazy Kat Daddies entertained playing oldies tunes.
In keeping with the '50s theme, there was a classic car show in which attendees could show off their vehicles.
"We're letting people vote and we'll have some winners and placings," Yoder said.
Darla Delancy, of Berlin, was attending her third senior picnic.
"I have many friends and that's why I came today," she said. "I enjoy the music, the friendship, and you get out of the house."
Delancy said the picnic is a good way to get reacquainted with people.
"I haven't seen some of these people in many years, so it's a good time," she said.
Randy and Emily Troy, of Somerset, were attending the picnic for the first time and were showing off their two Mustangs in the car show.
"This is really nice. I think it's great," Emily Troy said. "We have the old cars, so we thought we'd bring them."
Randy Troy said he was having an enjoyable time at the picnic.
"I'm looking forward to the music and food," he said.
Alissa Holt Merryman, a care manager with Area Agency on Aging of Somerset County, said the idea of the day is for seniors to enjoy each other's company.
"It's good to get people involved, and it's an opportunity for us to show them what services we offer and that we can provide them with assistance," she said. "We want to bring people together."
Yoder added that he hopes those attending will learn more about the agency and know that they care about the seniors in the county.
"We want them to not only be taken care of, but we want them to have events that they can enjoy," he said. "They can relax, have a meal, listen to some music and have fun."
