A new session of recreational piano classes for adults will begin Sept. 17 at Piano For Pleasure, located at Bottle Works in Cambria City.
The session will run for 10 weeks, ending the week before Thanksgiving.
At Piano For Pleasure, adults of all ages learn to play piano in a fun and stress-free group environment. Each student plays on a full-size digital piano, and most activities take place on headphones. Playing in front of the class is always voluntary.
Modern technology enhances the learning experience.
Class participants can see the instructor’s hands and the sheet music projected on a TV screen, and via an Internet connection, watch instructional videos and performances on YouTube.
Classes meet weekly for a generous 75 minutes, which allows time for instruction, individual practice and review, ensemble playing, and a bit of socializing. Students learn to read music but are also taught about chords and how to play by ear.
Six levels are offered, from Introduction to Piano, which assumes no prior experience with music or the piano, to Intermediate II, which is appropriate for adults with several years of experience.
Class size is limited and enrollment is on a first-come, first-served basis. Register by September 10th to save $10 on the class fee.
For detailed class descriptions and registration information, visit www.lbwpiano.com or call Laura Williamson at 814-410-6144.
