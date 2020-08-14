JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Nothing about freshman move-in time at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown is the same as previous years, senior and "Go Team" member Emily Williams said Friday.
Usually, the campus is bustling with new students unpacking and saying goodbye to family during an all-day event.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those moving in were limited to two guests and had to adhere to a schedule.
They were assigned a move-in time and had 90 minutes to get in and get settled on Friday and Saturday.
"The sad part is, we are known for our personal campus move in," Williams said.
Orientation leaders normally unload and carry all of the freshmen's belongings for them as a way to introduce the new students to campus and begin building friendships.
Williams said a lot of the orientation leaders were upset they didn't get to participate in that tradition this year.
Her role on campus is to supervise the leaders and make sure they're ready to help the freshmen acclimate to campus life.
Chris Stumpf, vice president of student affairs, said students and parents have been understanding about the modifications.
Despite a longer process, it's been smooth, he said.
Other changes to the schedule this year include students being encouraging to pack light, bring their own moving carts and wear masks inside of buildings.
Upperclass students are scheduled to return to campus on Monday and Tuesday and will follow the same guidelines.
Orientation events, taking place Sunday through Tuesday, have been adjusted as well.
Instead of face-to-face gatherings, games and meals, nearly all of orientation is taking place via Zoom, which has dampened spirits, Williams said.
The only gatherings held in person will be an ice cream social and a few walks around campus.
In years past, attendance at these sort of events, whether mandatory or optional, has been split, Williams said.
Half the students want to be there and the other half don't have any interest in them.
This fall, Williams expects the freshmen will be in the former category and Stumpf agreed.
She thinks because the students missed out on so much during their senior year of high school, such as proms and plays, they will be much more inclined to participate.
However, there's still the need to adjust to an online platform.
Williams said she's been trying to keep orientation leaders motivated and helping out where she can.
"Although freshman and new student orientation will be different, it's still going to be a great program," Stumpf said.
