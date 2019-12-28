Diabetes mellitus (DM) is a challenging disease to regulate but it doesn’t have to be a death sentence for dogs and cats.
I am a firm believer in the value of client education and communication. And I know that most pet parents find a DM diagnosis overwhelming and sometimes scary. As a general practitioner, once I diagnose a patient with DM, I am confronted with many questions, concerns and fears.
If I tell you that I have never seen a pet parent get visibly upset and cry when they get a DM diagnosis, I would be lying. In the beginning, it is frustrating, intimidating and time-consuming. It’s important to share these questions and concerns with you because you’re not alone in that there are other pet parents who are given the same diagnosis.
What is DM?
The cells of the body require fuel to perform their normal daily functions.That fuel is in the form of fat or sugar. Some tissues can use either sources and some other tissues (such as the brain and nervous system) depend almost exclusively on sugar as fuel.
This sugar is called glucose. Tissues cannot utilize glucose without a hormone called insulin. Glucose as a sugar comes from the diet that we eat in the form of carbohydrates. Insulin as a hormone comes from the pancreas which is a gland located in the abdomen just below the stomach. Without insulin, tissues cannot utilize glucose as a fuel to perform their functions, and glucose stays in the bloodstream and can’t be used by the body. In a diabetic animal, there is a lack or even absence of insulin that is needed to burn glucose: this is diabetes mellitus.
How can DM affect my pet?
• One of the most visible effects of DM is weight loss. Since your pet cannot utilize glucose to nourish his tissues, he has to break down his own muscle and fat to keep these tissues from going into starvation mode.
• Another effect of DM is excessive thirst and urination. Pet parents will most likely notice that their pets are drinking more and peeing more frequently. This is because the kidneys have to work harder to clear the excess glucose in the bloodstream. Glucose is a hyper osmotic substance: it draws a lot of water with it from the body to the urinary tract. As a result it translates into excessive thirst and urination.
• Sometimes, diabetic patients also suffer from urinary tract infections (UTI) due to high levels of glucose in the urinary tract and urinary bladder. These symptoms are frustrating for many pet parents because they may cause their pets to have “accidents” in the home.
• Equally frustrating is when pets have excessive appetites. Pet parents often complain that their pets are constantly hungry. They’re constantly hungry because their bodies are nutrient deprived.
• Perhaps one of the effects of DM that upsets pet parents the most is when their dogs (doesn’t happen in cats) develop cataracts. This happens when high amounts of glucose enter the lens. The excess glucose converts into a different sugar called sorbitol. This sorbitol attracts a lot of water to the lens and disrupts the clarity of the lens and almost always leads to blindness in all diabetic dogs.
• Another symptom of DM is diabetic ketoacidosis. This potentially acute life-threatening condition can lead to dehydration, vomiting, lethargy, rapid breathing and finally death, if left untreated. It happens as a complication of uncontrolled DM when the body burns fat instead of glucose to create energy. As a result of burning fat (since fat doesn’t burn clean), it produces ketones which can disturb electrolytes such as potassium and sodium and as a result, patients get so sick and die.
• Other complications from diabetes are kidney failure, pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas), enlarged liver, seizures and peripheral neuropathy.
So my veterinarian has given my pet a DM diagnosis, what next?
Treating DM in dogs and cats is almost always managed with insulin injections twice daily (every 12 hours) using an insulin syringe or insulin pen followed by a meal.
There are several types of insulin available to pet parents. Some types of insulin are available in your neighborhood pharmacy; other types are by prescription only through your veterinarian. Selecting the type and dose of insulin is your veterinarian’s job.
It is almost always advisable to start with a low dose and increase it as needed after periodical monitoring at home and at your vets office.
Never alter the insulin dose that your vet recommended until you consult with him or her first. It’s also important to understand that insulin syringes are graduated differently.
A U40 syringe means that every one millimeter is graduated into 40 insulin units. A U100 syringe that means every millimeter is graduated into 100 insulin units. Do not interchange these syringes. By doing so, you may encounter serious complications as you can not guarantee that you are giving the correct dosages to your pet.
How do I give insulin to my pet?
So now you know what DM is and how it can affect your pet and what is used to manage it. Once your veterinarian has given you this diagnosis, he or she will most likely show you how to give the medication so that you will be able to administer it at home.
Insulin injections are given under the skin of your pet. You should start on the shoulder blade area first, since the skin in this area is pretty loose, and work your way around this area and also higher and lower as you get more comfortable giving the shots. It is important to switch the location where you give the injection to ensure proper absorption. After getting the syringe ready and filled with the correct dose of insulin, wipe the skin on the desired area. Lift the skin up with your fingers to create a small pocket and insert the needle in the pocket that you created and start with pulling in the plunger to ensure you don’t get any blood in the syringe. Inject the entire amount of the insulin. Pull your needle out and gently rub the skin around that area and ensure that all the amount of insulin went under the skin.
It’s always advisable to keep the beveled end of the needle up when injecting insulin since it’s easier to insert the needle that way. Insulin syringes should be used one time and the sharps are collected in a tight container that can be given to your veterinarian so that he can dispose of it correctly.
My No. 1 recommendation regarding insulin administration is that once your veterinarian prescribes insulin to your pet, do not leave his or her office until you get a thorough training on how to give insulin. I always try to make sure that my clients are able to give the injections by watching them several times giving injections with insulin syringes filled with saline solution, so when they go home they are ready for the real insulin injection. Giving injections takes patience and practice.
Does my pet need to go on a diet?
In cats, there is research that has detected that high protein, low carbohydrate canned food can help regulate blood sugar levels if it is fed in a small meal several times a day. Several prescription foods are available from several companies through your veterinarian. I have seen some cats go into remission or need a small dose of insulin when they are placed on these types of diets. Dogs on the other hand need high fiber diets to regulate their blood sugar levels. Diabetic dogs usually get fed twice a day, preferably 1/2 an hour before insulin administration. Unfortunately, unlike cats, most dogs stay on insulin all their lives.
I know that for some pet parents this diagnosis is way too much to handle. But once you get used to giving insulin to your pet and learn how to read his or her body language, it will become part of your daily routine and things will get easier.
Perhaps the most important question I face as a veterinarian involves pet parents asking how they can prevent DM in their healthy pet. And I wish the answer was a simple as the question. But prevention may involve watching your pet’s weight. Overweight pets are prone to DM more than leaner pets because fat cells resist the effects of insulin.
I would also recommend that female dogs get spayed. Since female dog hormones such as progesterone can affect glucose levels, spaying your female dog can help them to not develop DM. I can’t ignore the role of diet and exercise. In regards to food quality and quantity, start your pet on a good quality food that is high in protein and stop over-feeding your pets so that they do not become overweight.
Keeping your pet active is a important tool in controlling blood sugar levels and also helps in keeping his or her weight under control. Prevention also involves regular check-ups every six months to a year. Early detection of diseases can lead to better outcomes and helps to prevent additional dangers.
Finally, you need to know that you are not alone. A diabetes mellitus diagnosis doesn’t have to equal a death sentence for you or for your pet. You will find your new normal living with a diabetic dog or cat. Your pets can thrive and be happy and healthy with proper at home care and with routine veterinary care, monitoring and check-ups. Believe me.
