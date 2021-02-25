EBENSBURG – The Cambria County Board of Commissioners voted on Thursday to approve a grant agreement with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP).
The amount of the grant is $1,474,602, with the dates of the program covering eligible operating expenses spanning from March 1, 2020 to June 15, 2021.
On a statewide basis, the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program will allocate $145 million in funding assistance to hospitality industry businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners also approved an agreement with Johnstown Industrial Development Corporation to administer the CHIRP grant on behalf of the county at a rate of $500 per completed and reviewed grant application.
Johnstown Area Regional Industries (JARI) will oversee the process of seeking and collecting applications and distributing funds under state guidelines. The application process can begin no later than March 15. JARI President Linda Thomson says that the process will be followed to the letter of the legislation passed down by the commonwealth.
“They would have to be in the two NAICS codes – 721 (accommodation), 722 (food service and drinking places),” Thomson said. “They would have to have had losses per the application guidelines in 2020. They would have had to have been in business since February 15, 2020, and they would have to show what those losses were over the specific time periods that are detailed.
“Priority will be given to those who have had 50% or more losses, and who haven’t had CARES money in the past and were under mandatory shutdown. Those are the three instances where companies will have a higher priority in the funding scheme.”
Thomson pointed out following the meeting that eligible businesses that have received CARES money for COVID-related losses cannot recoup the same losses or expenses during this new application process.
“If someone has received CARES money in the past and it’s really supported them, they can’t apply for additional money for the same expenses,” Thomson explained. They have to have other expenses that have come into play since they got the CARES money. It doesn’t make them ineligible. They just can’t double-dip, so to speak.
“Once we get all of that ironed out, we can manage the applications and applicants for the amount of money that they’re eligible for. This will be first-come, first-served, but by the same token, we’re going to take applications. It’s a rolling application process. There’s no hard and fast deadline that says you have to apply by March 30, or something like that. We’ll continue to (accept) applications through the end of the program as long as there’s money available.”
JARI’s involvement in the process is leaving President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky optimistic that the beneficial effects can last beyond the grant application process.
“JARI is a huge asset in our community,” Chernisky said. “It gives them an opportunity to meet businesses they’ve never met before. Instead of just hearing about JARI, they can shake hands, fist bump, elbow bump, and have that conversation on the phone and no longer be strangers and be able to network.”
Added Thomson: “I think we’re the right place to have this housed because we can supply other services to (businesses) that they may not have even known about.”
Eligible businesses can visit jari.com to subscribe to JARI’s CHIRP email list to receive updates and more information on the grant as the application is being developed. JARI can also be contacted by phone at 814-535-8675. Thomson said that calls will be answered by JARI’s small business team.
“We have multiple people assigned to this task,” Thomson said, “and they’re our small business financial team, so they’re very familiar in dealing with small businesses and their financials and their processes and everything. We have the right people on it.”
Other highlights from Thursday’s meeting:
• Cambria County Emergency Management Agency coordinator Art Martynuska reported to the commissioners that a vaccine task force is moving forward and is having regular meetings every Tuesday. Martynuska said that the group is a robust committee.
“We have a lot of folks who are representing a lot of different providers,” he said. “We had a meeting with (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) on Wednesday. We expect to see increases in the vaccine amounts coming from the federal government.”
He also said that the agency is hoping to get some mass vaccination clinics up and running within the next couple of weeks.
• A change order of Motorola Solutions in the amount of $2,353,674.03 for the county’s 911 System Upgrade Project was approved by the commissioners. Cambria County 911 coordinator Robbin Melnyk said agreement ensures that the system will be upgraded on a regular basis to the best technology available once it goes live. Melnyk also added that the cost would be spread out over 15 years to ensure maintenance on the new system to maximize its lifespan.
• Commissioners also awarded a bid for grave flags to National Flag & Display Co Inc., of Wharton, New Jersey, at $81.36 per gross at 300 gross, to total $24,408. A bid for 1,620 grave flag holders was awarded to Conserve Flag Company of Sidney, Nebraska, at a cost of $9.89 each, totaling $16,021.80.
