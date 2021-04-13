Panelists Jill D. Henning and Matthew Tracey will provide an update on the novel coronavirus vaccine in Pennsylvania during the next COVID-19 Questions forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“We’re going to be focusing a lot on people’s concerns about the rollout,” Tracey, an assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, said.
The virtual event can be accessed by visiting https://pitt.zoom.us/j/96156145654 and the forum will be live-streamed on the In This Together Cambria Facebook page.
Some of the questions to be examined include how is distribution of the booster doing in the area, when will adolescents and children qualify to be immunized and what the differences are among the three available vaccines.
Tracey said he and Henning will also aim to bust some myths around the vaccine, such as the rumor that it could cause infertility, and provide other general updates on the topic.
For his portion of the discussion, the professor is going to chat about the side effects of receiving the shot and what to expect.
“This will be the third COVID Questions forum we’ve held on the topic of vaccines, because there’s so much to discuss as the vaccine becomes more broadly available,” In This Together Cambria representative Ashlee Kiel said in a release. “People will also have the opportunity to ask questions about any vaccine-related topic that interests or concerns them.”
Henning and Tracey have served on several previous COVID Questions panels, sharing their respective knowledge.
Tracey has a passion for chemistry and his research interests include new organic lab experiments and synthesis of bioactive molecules.
Henning is an associate professor of biology at the university’s Johnstown campus and has a “broad background” in immunology, cancer biology and infectious diseases.
The COVID Questions series is presented by a partnership between In This Together Cambria, Pitt-Johnstown and The Tribune-Democrat.
Chip Minemyer, Tribune-Democrat editor, will moderate Tuesday’s town hall.
Upcoming forums include an April 20 event dedicated to discussing the 1918 flu pandemic and its parallels to the current crises and an April 27 gathering to examine the virus’s affect on higher education.
Recordings of past COVID Questions forums, resources and out information can be found at www.inthistogethercambria.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.