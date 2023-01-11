CLARION, Pa. – The Pitt-Johnstown women's basketball team held a narrow lead after three quarters, but saw that advantage fade away in the final frame as it was bested by Clarion 62-55 on Wednesday night at Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium.
The Mountain Cats dropped to 8-6 (5-3 PSAC).
Hayden Taylor and Penn Cambria graduate Makalyn Clapper, who added five rebounds and four assists, paced Pitt-Johnstown with 14 points apiece. Peyton Alazaus chipped in 11 points and tied Ashley Norling with a team-high seven rebounds.
The Mountain Cats grabbed their largest lead at 39-31 with 2:55 to play in the third after Taylor knocked down her third 3-pointer of the game. Pitt-Johnstown outscored Clarion 17-15 in the third and held a 43-38 lead heading into the fourth.
The fourth began on a high note as the Mountain Cats pushed their lead back to seven, 48-41, with 6:53 to play after Taylor's three-point play, but 16 seconds later, Allyson Kirby knocked down a jumper that sparked a game-changing 12-0 run that gave the Golden Eagles a lead they would not relinquish.
Pitt-Johnstown trimmed the lead to one possession on two separate occasions down the stretch, but each time Clarion had a response. Alazaus hit a 3 off an assist from Norling at the 2:30 mark, but the Golden Eagles scored on a layup just 16 seconds later to push the lead back to four.
Clapper's layup with 1:39 left cut it to 55-53, but a turnover would lead to what was essentially a game-sealing 3-pointer by Kirby that gave the Golden Eagles a five-point lead with just under a minute remaining. Kirby finished with a game-high 21 points to help Clarion improve to 3-10 (3-5 PSAC).
Clarion shot 56.3% (9 of 16) from the field, including 4 of 9 from beyond the arc in the fourth.
Two late 3-pointers in the second helped the Mountain Cats outscore Clarion 11-7 in the second and take a 26-23 lead into halftime. Pitt-Johnstown outrebounded Clarion 43-32.
