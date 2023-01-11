Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain and snow showers this evening. A shower or two overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening. A shower or two overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.