Johnstown City Council is faced with planning for the loss of a significant revenue stream as it looks ahead to its April 2023 deadline for exiting Pennsylvania’s distressed municipality program – Act 47.
The city’s Act 47 status allows it to to collect a local service tax (LST) on nonresidents who work in the city and use its public safety services.
That tax took effect in 2016 and generates more than $900,000 annually for the city’s budget.
In a workshop this week, the City Council agreed it must form a plan over the next year for replacing that funding with a new source.
Interim City Manager Daniel Penatzer laid out a couple options, neither of which were acceptable to the council at the workshop.
One option would be to enact stormwater fees to fund the cost of looming stormwater infrastructure issues.
Mayor Frank Janakovic said that would be a hard sell.
Johnstown is completing a state-mandated sanitary sewer remediation project, costing the municipality more than $100 million in bills that will be passed along to customers. In addition, property owners have been required to spend millions of dollars in making their personal systems come into compliance.
“Johnstown residents have been through a lot with the sewer system already,” Janakovic said.
Penatzer pressed the council to consider the stormwater tax, especially since the sanitary sewer project has eliminated stormwater infiltration and increased the toll on stormwater infrastructure.
“You can say it’s not fair, but how would you pay for stormwater structure collapses? You have to be able to fund it,” he said.
Councilwoman Marie Mock said the council should exhaust all grant money opportunities for stormwater infrastructure repairs before charging residents.
“Charging residents has to be a last resort,” she said.
Penatzer warned that the city is “not anywhere near good financial condition.”
Janakovic didn’t quite agree.
“I don’t want to downplay where we are,” Janakovic said. “We’ve bailed out the pension system, sold the city’s sewer system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority, and that’s remarkable.
“We have five years of being in the black with our finances.”
However, Penazter said, without the LST, the city would quickly slide backward when it leaves Act 47.
“Rest assured, you are going to move backward,” he said.
Penatzer offered another option – an increase to the city’s property transfer tax.
Councilwoman the Rev. Sylvia King said the council had previously voted against that because of the effect it would have on residents.
“It was too much a burden for them to incur at the same time as the sewage work,” she said.
Penatzer urged the council to reconsider it. The transfer tax would only impact people closing on a property, and it would be rolled into the closing costs, he said.
A third option the council may pursue is asking the state to have the ability to keep the LST in place.
Councilman Michael Capriotti suggested the council coordinate with other cities scheduled to leave Act 47 and lobby the state to allow the continuation of the tax.
Also as part of its Act 47 exit plan, the council is proposing seven amendments to its charter, which would be placed on November’s general election ballot for voters to accept or reject.
Mock said the council is planning to advertise a series of public hearings before the referendum, so that people can discuss the reason for the proposed changes.
The amendments would change the way City Council can conduct some business regarding ordinances and administrative procedures.
