STOYSTOWN – A mobile home was destroyed by fire Sunday in Stoystown – but a tenant and his two dogs escaped, responders said.
Stoystown fire Chief Dave Johnson said firefighters had to cut into sections of the Second Street trailer and remove piles of cluttered belongings – tires, lawn tools and decorations included – that blocked them from reaching the flames.
“We tried an interior attack, but due to the condition inside the residence, we were blocked from moving through the house,” Johnson said. “We had to evacuate and work from the outside.”
He said fire crews were called to the scene at 2:29 p.m. and arrived to find flames emitting from one window and heavy smoke throughout the mobile home.
The male tenant and both pets were able to evacuate without injuries by the time crews arrived, Johnson said.
He described the home as a total loss.
The American Red Cross was assisting the occupant displaced by the fire, he said.
Friedens, Hooversville and Boswell fire departments assisted at the scene, according to a Somerset 911 release to media. Somerset Area Ambulance also responded.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
