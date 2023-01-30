The days of applying for antlerless licenses with a pink envelope may soon be over. The PA. Board of Game Commissioners held their annual January meeting in Harrisburg on Saturday to preliminarily approve hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits for 2023-2024, with the restructuring of the antlerless deer allocation system being one of the biggest proposals.
Instead of dealing with county treasurers, resident hunters would simply purchase tags online or at issuing agents beginning the fourth Monday in June, when only one license could be obtained in a first round. Nonresidents would then get a chance to purchase licenses before three more possible similar rounds later in July and August. Hunters could obtain a personal limit of six tags going into the season, and could even purchase more as they harvest and report.
The board voted to stick with the current Saturday-after-Thanksgiving opener for deer firearms season. Prior to the vote the commissioners reviewed recent license data which showed a positive change following the implementation of the Saturday opener, namely an increase in license sales among hunters ages 18 to 34, as well as among female hunters.
Another significant proposal affecting deer hunters would involve harvests from out of state and in Chronic Wasting Disease areas. Currently hunters who harvest deer in CWD Disease Management Areas or Established Areas are required to take their animals to approved processors and taxidermists associated with those zones, and out of state hunters are prohibited from even bringing any high-risk parts across the border. If adopted, those hunters would be able to take harvested deer from those areas to any cooperating processors and taxidermists across Pennsylvania, eliminating unnecessary travel back to those areas for their processed meat and mounts.
Among proposed changes to seasons and bag limits is the removal of extended black bear firearms season in Wildlife Management Units 2C, 4A, 4B, 4D, and 1A, and moving elk archery season to one week later. No significant changes were proposed for deer and turkey seasons with the exception of the 2024 spring gobbler season, which would be scheduled five days later than in 2023 due to normal calendar fluctuation, keeping the practice of opening the regular season on the Saturday closest to May 1st.
Other proposals are new restrictions on operating speeds of boats used on state game lands, otter trappers reporting harvests within 48 hours (and the use of larger traps), and new regulations to govern the collection, testing, manufacturing and distribution of cervid urine or biological products. Falconers would be permitted to harvest furbearers.
All proposals would need to be adopted at the board’s next meeting in Harrisburg on April 14-15. Details regarding land acquisitions, changes to wildlife scientific names and board member positions, and other proposals can be found on the PGC’s website homepage under “News”.
