Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 74-year-old male. I had open heart surgery one year ago. I am currently taking several medicines, all for a year or more. About a month ago, I started having very hard stools, and they had become like different size marbles. I have had no changes to my diet. Can a person’s stool indicate a problem? – D.M.
Answer: Yes, a change in a person’s bowel habits can often be a clue that there is a new health problem.
It can mean an issue with the intestines and colon, or a systemic issue, such as low thyroid levels. Changes in diet or medication are probably the most common cause, but changes in physical activity also can cause hard stools. A recent study showed that 25% of people – one person in four – has had changes in their bowel habits related to the pandemic.
For many people, changes such as yours get better as mysteriously as they started.
Even so, definitely make an appointment to see your regular doctor. In the meantime, increasing fiber through diet (whole grains and vegetables in particular) and water may be of benefit.
Dear Dr. Roach: I need your guidance about paroxetine CR 25 milligrams, which I currently use and have used regularly for the past two years. When I decrease my dosage to below 12.5 milligrams, I experienced symptoms such as loss of appetite, mood disorder, pervasive worry and a skin sensation such as pricking of a needle.
Can you help advise how to completely get rid of this medicine? – S.H.
Answer: Withdrawal symptoms in people stopping depression medications of the class of paroxetine (Paxil) are common. However, paroxetine tends to be the most difficult of these.
The first thing you need to know is that the CR (controlled release) formulation makes it impossible to slowly reduce the dose, since it cannot be cut in half (or smaller).
For a regular release formulation, the 10 milligram dose can be cut in half to make it easier to taper off. If you are doing OK on 12.5 milligrams, I would go to 10 milligrams for one to two weeks, then 5 milligrams for another one to two weeks, then off completely.
Some people need even longer tapers to avoid the kinds of symptoms you mention (“brain zaps” is another symptom I hear about in particular with people getting off of paroxetine).
Other approaches include switching to an easier medication to stop, such as fluoxetine (Prozac), which lasts a long time in the body, and so it usually is easier to stop.
