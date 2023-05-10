SOMERSET – The Somerset County Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its 19th class of Leadership Somerset County at a special graduation luncheon ceremony June 28.
The event will be held at Oakhurst Grille & Event Center, marking the latest of nearly 400 Somerset County professionals who have completed the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce-created program, organizers said.
Participants undertake community projects during the 10-month-long course.
“Engaging new leaders is crucial to the success and progress of a region,” said Ron Aldom, executive director of the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce. “Leadership Somerset County has provided that opportunity for over 15 years to hundreds of local leaders.”
“Leadership Somerset County has brought together diverse groups of individuals who have shared a common goal of becoming leaders prepared to face future challenges, thereby ensuring Somerset County will be led by able, resourceful, and enthusiastic individuals now and for years to come, the chamber wrote in a media release.
Registration for the graduation ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch and the program at noon.
Admission is $30 per person. Corporate sponsorships, which help support the Leadership Somerset County scholarship fund, are also available.
Reservations are requested by June 21.
To register for the luncheon or learn more about the Leadership Somerset County program, contact the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce at 814-445-6431 or info@somersetcountychamber.com.
