JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Dozens came out to John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport on Thursday for a social evening to mark a full year of jet service at the airport.
The Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event highlighted the explosive increase in ticket sales since SkyWest Airlines began operating daily United Express flights from Johnstown to Washington’s Dulles International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport.
“It has absolutely turned things around,” airport authority Chairman Rick McQuaide said during the event. “More and more people are realizing that it’s affordable and so much more convenient than having to drive to Pittsburgh or Baltimore.”
The United Express service began in December 2020. For the past six months, the number of passengers boarding at Johnstown has been at a 10-year high.
In October, 898 ticketed passengers boarded SkyWest’s United Express flights from Johnstown to Chicago and Washington – the most for any October since 2011. July’s 1,223 enplanements at the airport was the most for any month since 2005.
SkyWest’s Johnstown manager, Sam Faoliu, welcomed the event as a way to let more people learn about the service.
“We just want to spread the word more and more,” Faoliu said Thursday. “There are a lot of people who don’t know there is jet service here.”
Chamber President and CEO Amy Bradley said turnout for Thursday’s event showed that those in the area’s business community are interested in the air service.
“It’s a really important part of our success as a community to have good, reliable air service,” Bradley said at the airport. “That allows people to come here for business and people from here to travel for business. It also allows people to come here for our great outdoor recreation.”
