CENTRAL CITY, Pa. – Central City has found the officers needed to start up its police department this year.
Two experienced Windber Borough officers were hired to work part-time on Central City’s fledgling police force, according to Mayor Daniel Dabbs.
After well over six months of work toward starting the department, it’s a big step forward – but it will be a few more months until either of the officers can start patrolling in Central City, he said.
“We have our officers and we have our car,” Dabbs said, “but now, a lot of the things we’re waiting on are out of our control.”
That includes getting the state’s approval of the paperwork needed to start operating a department.
Borough officials need to document who is part of their department, who is in charge and a list of other necessities – “and we needed to have people hired before we could do that,” Dabbs said.
The borough’s hires include Gerald Jerome, a Windber officer who previously worked for Meyersdale. Jerome will serve as officer-in-charge, earning $19 an hour after his initial 90 days on the job.
A fellow part-time Windber officer, Jeremy Scislowicz, was also hired. He was hired at a rate of $17 an hour, with a $1 increase scheduled after 90 days. The officers will work a combined 36 hours a week over a total of six days per week.
The borough has not yet purchased uniforms and gear for its new officers, Dabbs said. While the borough has already added an all-wheel-drive Dodge Charger, council is still waiting for it to be outfitted with radios and other gear.
“It’s going to take some time,” Dabbs said. “But it will happen.”
