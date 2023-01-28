SOMERSET, Pa. – Both Central Cambria swimming teams struck gold at Saturday's Drew B. Hittie Invitational at Somerset Area High School.
On the boys side, the Red Devils racked up 286 points to top Cambria Heights (174) and Somerset (134). The Lady Red Devils totaled 296 points to defeat Somerset (223) and Marion Center (177).
Central Cambria senior Hunter McMullen earned two individual gold medals in the 100- butterfly (55.72 seconds) and 100-yard back (58.55). Senior Cody Roberts won gold in the 100 breast (1:05.75). Central Cambria swept the three relays: 200 free (1:37.58), 200 medley (1:51.73) and 400 free (4:01.53).
Blacklick Valley's Noah Marsinko prevailed in the 100 free (50.66) and 200 individual medlay (2:07.9). Blacklick Valley's Nathan Marsinko won gold in the 500 free (5:31.14).
Richland freshman Spencer Kovalsky won the 200 free in 2:06.91. Conemaugh Township's Aidan Burnworth touched the wall in 24.12 seconds for gold in the 50 free.
On the girls side, Central Cambria took first in the 200 free (1:47.39) and 400 free relays (3:58.81). Senior Jensen Westrick won two individual gold medals in the 100 butterfly (1:01.86) and 200 individual medley (2:18.77). Senior Laila Ashurst took first in the 100 back (1:09.61).
Somerset won gold in the 200 medley relay in 2:06.55. Senior Carly Richard touched the wall in 25.79 ticks to earn gold in the 50 free.
Greater Johnstown's Jadyn Oswalt took first in the 200 free (2:05.38) and 500 free (5:35.2). Westmont Hilltop junior Sasha Innis was first in the 100 free (55.54), and Cambria Heights sophomore Reese Swires was the 100 breast winner in 1:17.25.
